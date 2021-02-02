https://www.theblaze.com/news/video-thug-sprints-across-street-slams-into-84-year-old-man-flattens-him-on-driveway-victim-later-dies

Security video captured the moment when a man sprinted across a San Francisco street toward an 84-year-old man walking across a driveway, slammed his body into the elderly victim, and knocked him flat on his back Thursday morning.

The victim — identified by family members as Vicha Ratanapakdee, a native of Thailand, KTVU-TV reported — was hit so hard he flew from the middle of the driveway and slid backward until the top of his head appeared to touch a garage door.

Ratanapakdee died Saturday, the station said.

What are the details?

Officers discovered the victim lying on the sidewalk in the Anza Vista neighborhood, administered aid, and called medics to transport him to a hospital for life-threatening injuries, KGO-TV reported. He died two days later.

Security video of the 8:30 a.m. incident was captured by a neighbor, KTVU said, adding that police said investigators later recovered the video and determined the assailant fled with a female associate.

What happened to the suspects?

Police on Friday obtained an arrest warrant for 19-year-old Antoine Watson for assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse causing great bodily injury, the San Francisco Examiner reported.

Police added to the paper they were told the victim died of his injuries Saturday, and the department’s Homicide Detail took over the investigation.

Officers from the police department’s Tactical Unit and Homicide Detail served a search warrant on the 500 block of Lisbon Street in Daly City at about 8:45 pm. Saturday, where Watson and 20-year-old Maylasia Goo were taken into custody, the Examiner said, citing police.

Watson was taken to San Francisco County Jail and booked on the outstanding arrest warrant and one count of murder, police told the Examiner, adding that Goo also was taken to the jail and booked on one count of accessory after the fact.

The motivation for the attack wasn’t clear, KGO said.

‘Racially motivated’

KTVU spoke to the victim’s family members, who believe the attack on Ratanapakdee was “racially motivated.”

His relatives also said they’ve been receiving anti-Asian verbal attacks since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the station reported.

Family member said Ratanapakdee — who came to the U.S. to live with family and take care of his grandchildren — was a gentle person and nearly blind.

