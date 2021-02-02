https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/02/02/vox-and-ign-fretting-over-what-harry-potter-fans-should-do-since-author-j-k-rowling-is-transphobic/

We’re not sure why these two pieces popped up on the same day; there was a rumor that they were going to make “Harry Potter” into a TV series. In any case, writers at Vox and IGN (a site that primarily covers videogames) decided it was time to wring their hands over what “Harry Potter” fans should do, ever since author J.K. Rowling made those transphobic remarks and was canceled.

J.K. Rowling’s transphobic rhetoric is forcing Harry Potter fans to wrestle with the series they love and its creator’s prejudice. https://t.co/13guqqkJt4 pic.twitter.com/z1goBQWZan — IGN (@IGN) February 1, 2021

The Harry Potter universe has become larger than life. But not large enough to outweigh the negative impacts of J.K. Rowlings’s viewpoints, writes @ajaromano: https://t.co/sqoUpJZG6Q — Vox (@voxdotcom) February 2, 2021

Joshua Yehl writes for IGN:

While hints of Rowling’s anti-trans views have been popping up for years, the author made headlines in December 2019 when she was criticized for supporting anti-trans researcher Maya Forstater on social media and then again in June 2020 when she faced public backlash for going on transphobic rants on Twitter and publishing an essay full of harmful statements and unsubstantiated claims about trans people (that have since been debunked by experts). Rowling’s series of anti-trans statements have seen her labeled as a TERF, otherwise known as a trans-exclusionary radical feminist. The term is used to describe a small but vocal group of people that consider themselves to be feminists despite refusing to acknowledge that trans women are women or trans men are men, not supporting the validity of non-binary identities, excluding trans people from gendered spaces, and opposing legislation benefitting transgender rights.

We’ve seen videos on Twitter of people burning their “Harry Potter” books, so if that’s how they want to process their anger and disappointment, feel free. We’ve yet to see any conclusive evidence that Rowling is transphobic.

Lol…how dare she commit the blasphemy of common sense and differ from the leftist religious dogma on even one issue. She is stating an opinion based in science. I doubt she fears transgenders(a stupid word BTW) Intolerant left demands conformity of thought — Tim (@tntDVM) February 2, 2021

You have made an unsubstantiated accusation, I hope you have good lawyers. — fuzzybear (@Ffuzzyface) February 2, 2021

You have to be kidding me. — Emily DeArdo 💀🦚 (@emdeardo) February 1, 2021

Can you give us any direct quotes from JKR that demonstrate “transphobia”? I found these quotes – but they demonstrate the opposite of what you’re accusing her of. pic.twitter.com/Fxvk7DzZF1 — coccinellanovem (@coccinellanovem) February 2, 2021

I demand to know all the deepest set beliefs of all IGN staff! Then we can get into it.🧐 — James aka Ungle Boi (@UngleBoi) February 2, 2021

So dramatic. She isnt forcing anyone to do anything. If we knew the views and beliefs of every person we did business with and chose not to buy from them over disagreements, we’d likely never buy anything from anyone cuz there’d always be something. Grow up. — Curtis Taylor (@curtisd0101) February 1, 2021

This is ridiculous. — Dan Gainor, I’m Spartacus (@dangainor) February 2, 2021

Way to know your audience, IGN — Dexter Dodge (@PassThosePigs) February 1, 2021

I would bet vast majority of people agree with her — Old Ideas (@alloldideas) February 2, 2021

“Fans of wizardy fantasy franchise struggle with reality” — Nicholas Obre (@NicholasObre) February 1, 2021

More like: “vocal twitter crowd wrestle with keeping the outrage alive” — Casper Friis (@Casfriis) February 2, 2021

Outrage cancel culture working hard — Tellmewhy (@Shadowbannedbu1) February 1, 2021

Knock it off, we reject the premise. — WereHamster (@HamsterWere) February 1, 2021

She is only cancelled by hysterical people offended by facts — BTC Doom Guy (@BtcDoomGuy) February 1, 2021

“But the possibility alone means we have to ask whether a new Harry Potter series can ever be okay. “ jfc it’s freaking kids books that have absolutely nothing to do with transgender ppl — Jeremiah Tie Checks to Vaccine Shots (@JeremyM72014840) February 2, 2021

When I imagine all the Voxbabies throwing the only significant work of literature they’ve ever read in their entire lives away because the author dares to suggest biological women are distinct from biological men I get a pretty good chuckle. — Comfortably ¯_(ツ)_/¯ (@Eyeroll_Shrugs) February 2, 2021

Insane. You might as well toss our greatest works of art, if the flaws of creators are relevant to the power of their work. Also, feel free to stop using the advances of science and technology for the same reason. Further, JKR simply expresses a reasoned, non-transphobic opinion. — Michael Sokolowski (@msokolowski2) February 2, 2021

When this nonsense is consigned to the dustbin of history, Jo will be one of the few celebrities able to hold her head high — Stephen West (@Stephenwest) February 2, 2021

From what I’ve seen, Rowling’s position seems pretty reasonable. — Jay Howard (@jayphoward) February 2, 2021

It’s totally reasonable and dont allow anyone to gaslight you into thinking it isn’t — MURPH 👨🏾‍💻 (@murphaloid) February 2, 2021

There are more articles calling Rowling transphobic than examples of her actual being transphobic. — Casper Friis (@Casfriis) February 2, 2021

Infinitely more… — Marcel Weiher 🇪🇺 (@mpweiher) February 2, 2021

Interesting this article doesn’t print or link to J.K. Rowling’s actual full statements, and only links to other articles that assert her transphobia without actually printing her statements also. 😶🤔🤫 — Brenden (@Bdiddy413) February 2, 2021

Are yall okay? — Back off, War Child (@silver_shots) February 2, 2021

Imagine being this fragile — Jeremiah Boehner (@sfboehner) February 2, 2021

Looks like J.K. Rowling had to be re-canceled, or it was just a slow news week.

