Florida Governor Ron DeSantis calls out the media’s hypocrisy for its ‘hacked information’ guidelines.

DeSantis said, “You’re trying to tell me if there was hacked information that could damage me, you wouldn’t print it? Give me a break. You can whiz on my leg, but don’t tell me it’s raining.”

In October of 2020, the New York Post revealed their “Smoking-gun email reveals how Hunter Biden introduced Ukrainian businessman to VP dad” and Twitter removed the links associated with the article because of alleged hacked/stolen material.

One user took to Twitter calling out the platform for locking out The New York Post of their account.

Remember when Twitter locked The New York Post out of their account for weeks because they reported on a real story involving Hunter Biden? — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) December 11, 2020

The Florida governor made it clear how the media and Big Tech ignored the true story of Hunter Biden because of the upcoming election.

According to Business Insider, The New York Post article was shared more than 300,00 times before the company said it ‘reduced its distribution’

Andy Stone called the reduced distribution as part of their standard process to reduce the spread of misinformation.

This is part of our standard process to reduce the spread of misinformation. We temporarily reduce distribution pending fact-checker review. https://t.co/vf3CBvLmjj — Andy Stone (@andymstone) October 14, 2020

Click below to watch Governor Ron DeSantis call out the media and Big Tech!

