Newsmax host Bob Sellers had My Pillow founder Mike Lindell on his show to talk about big tech censorship — then ended up censoring him as well.

Lindell was appearing on “American Agenda” to discuss the fact that he and his company were both recently banned from Twitter.

The segment was supposed to be focusing on big tech tyranny and censorship, but Sellers ultimately ended up doing the very thing that his show was attempting to criticize.

As Lindell began to explain why he was silenced on social media — his belief that the election was rigged and that Dominion Voting Machines played a role in it — Sellers promptly jumped in to read a prepared statement about how Newsmax accepts the election results.

“What happened with your Twitter account and the company page?” the show’s co-host asks.

“Well, first mine was taking down because we have all this election fraud with these Dominion machines — we have 100 percent proof —” Lindell began before Sellers interjected to cut him off.

“Mike, thank you very much, Mike, Mike — you’re talking about machines that we at Newsmax have not been able to verify any of, uh, those kinds of allegations. We just want to let people know that there’s nothing substantive that we have seen. Let me read you something there,” Sellers says as Lindell attempts to continue speaking.

Sellers proceeds to read off a statement saying “there were some clear evidence of some cases of vote fraud and election irregularities, the election results in every state were certified and Newsmax accepts the results as legal and final. The courts have also supported that view.”

Newsmax invites Mike Lindell, who advocated for a coup and spews dangerous conspiracy theories, on air. It didn’t go well. pic.twitter.com/6xzSgXlHua — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) February 2, 2021

After silencing his guest, Sellers has the audacity to say that he wants to talk to Lindell about cancel culture.

“We don’t want to relitigate the accusations that you’re making Mike,” Sellers asserts as Lindell gets increasingly agitated by the interruption.

“You’re going to suppress, just like Twitter,” Lindell says as the host continues to speak over him.

Sellers then asks if Lindell thinks it will be a temporary ban, and the MyPillow owner attempts to explain that he is reviewing more evidence of fraud on Friday.

“Can we ask our producers, can we get out of here please?” Sellers says before getting up and walking off air.

It is highly likely that they are attempting to avoid a lawsuit, which Dominion has been handing out left and right, but silencing their guests leaves them little room to critique censorship by others.

