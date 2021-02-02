https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/wh-press-sec-psaki-joe-bidens-first-love-foreign-policy-video/

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday said Joe Biden’s first love is foreign policy.

Not God, not family – foreign policy.

How else would have Joe Biden, AKA, “The Big Guy” made all that money to fund his several mansions and lavish lifestyle over the years on a senator’s salary?

Psaki was asked why Joe Biden still hasn’t called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

She responded by saying Biden is less than two weeks into his administration, “He certainly would love to spend more time talking to foreign leaders…his first love is foreign policy…”

Yep, that’s where “The Big Guy” made all of his money and used his brothers and crackhead son as his bagmen.

WATCH:

PSAKI: Joe Biden’s “first love is foreign policy” pic.twitter.com/yNEpd2VPZd — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 2, 2021

