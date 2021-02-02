https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/02/02/when-cnn-legal-analyst-jennifer-rodgers-said-you-dont-have-a-first-amendment-right-to-lie-she-didnt-mean-it-like-that-video/

CNN legal analyst Jennifer Rodgers informed John King’s viewers today that “you don’t have a First Amendment right to lie”:

CNN legal analyst @JenGRodgers responds to Trump’s impeachment defense brief: “You don’t have a first amendment right to lie.” pic.twitter.com/dot5caiptu — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 2, 2021

If that comes as news to you, you’re not alone.

Factcheck: False — Alex (@Alex_Z_01) February 2, 2021

No, really. She’s great. Just check out her explanation after the Washington Examiner called her out:

That was wrong – obviously people can lie. I meant to say Trump has no 1st Am right to call for a crime to be committed (or to call for something dangerous). Sorry for the misstatement. — Jennifer Rodgers (@JenGRodgers) February 2, 2021

Jennifer Rodgers gets paid to be a legal analyst, likely because she supposedly understands legal things. Like the Constitution. Like the First Amendment. Yet she makes a “misstatement” like that? We’re not paid CNN legal analysts, but we’re pretty sure even we wouldn’t make such a “misstatement.”

Oh. https://t.co/esvjhQErun — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) February 2, 2021

Oops! Her bad!

Those are sort of completely different things — john (@rawmobile36608) February 2, 2021

This explanation doesn’t make sense — Jack Burton (@FreeConsumerism) February 2, 2021

lmao “I meant to say” something totally different to CNN’s audience. My bad! https://t.co/WuEddPlRnG — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) February 2, 2021

Happens to the best of us! But mainly to the worst.

Shameless. But so predictable. — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) February 2, 2021

Totally predictable.

You’re doing great. — Wally Ray (@wally_ray) February 2, 2021

Because this … is CNN.

this is an Apple — TwoPiece (@twopiece55) February 2, 2021

Or a potato.

Did anyone correct her on the air? — The Kid (@BroncoBob360) February 2, 2021

LOL. Oh, you were serious. No. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 2, 2021

Why should they correct her? She supports the narrative they want to push, so they have no incentive to set the record straight.

CNN needs to issue this correction on air. CNN blasted out misinformation to hundreds of viewers. Dangerous. https://t.co/8mhgSH6Rpp — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 2, 2021

And if they don’t, we should probably take action to reduce the reach of their harmful lies.

