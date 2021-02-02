https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/white-house-may-stop-trump-from-receiving-intel-briefings/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Washington — The White House is examining whether former President Donald Trump should continue to receive intelligence briefings now that he is out of office, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday. Former presidents typically continue to receive routine intelligence briefings and have access to classified information.

Psaki told reporters during the White House press briefing she raised the issue of Mr. Trump’s access to the nation’s secrets with President Biden’s national security teams.

“It’s something, obviously, that’s under review, but there was not a conclusion last I asked them about it, but I’m happy to follow up on it and see if there’s more to share,” Psaki said.

SOURCE — CBS NEWS