The official Facebook account for the WikiLeaks Shop has been banned from the platform without explanation.

The shop raises money for Julian Assange’s defense fund by selling merch.

Speaking to the Gateway Pundit, the person who runs the account said that “it seems they banned us for posting a graphic of one of our Free Assange t-shirts.”

The last post on the account before it was removed was simply a black t-shirt with “Free Assange” written across it in white lettering.

“We’ve had no warnings and they won’t say what rule we broke,” the admin explained. “We contacted Facebook support and they were unable to assist us.”

The admin added that “when the page was unpublished we filed an appeal, and the appeal was denied.”

.@Facebook has banned the @WikiLeaksShop page without warning for posting graphics of our #FreeAssange t-shirts. You can still follow us on Twitter. Free Assange now. https://t.co/pL8cWHuKWc pic.twitter.com/FUEKYWo2bK — WikiLeaks Shop (@WikiLeaksShop) February 2, 2021

Assange is currently sitting in Belmarsh Prison in the UK as the US government appeals a decision by a UK judge to deny his extradition. The judge explained that she believed the US would not be able to keep him safe in our prison system.

Those who wish to support his legal defense fund can do so by visiting the shop directly here.

The Gateway Pundit has reached out to the Facebook press office for comment and will update this post if one is provided.

