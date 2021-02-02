https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/02/02/would-these-overflow-facilities-have-a-cage-like-feel-at-all-president-biden-reopening-texas-facility-for-unaccompanied-migrant-children/

CNN reports that reduced capacities at other facilities due to COVID-19 and “an increase in apprehensions” has led the Biden administration to reopen an overflow facility in Texas for unaccompanied migrant children apprehended at the border. So … we’re still apprehending children at the border and putting them into “overflow facilities” left over from either the Biden or Trump administrations? Speaking of the Trump administration, we were assured he was apprehending families and breaking them up, throwing the kids in cages.

We noted CNN didn’t call it a detention facility.

Where’s the Photoshopped TIME cover of Biden looking down at a crying migrant toddler and not caring?

