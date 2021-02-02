https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2021/02/02/you-can-tell-the-gamestop-story-is-political-by-how-many-people-deny-its-political/
RUSH: The GameStop story. There is no question that this — and you know how we know it’s about it? Because they keep denying — they keep saying, “No, Rush, you’re missing… No, no, no. You’re missing the point. It’s not… It’s not what you think at all.” That means it is. The GameStop guys, the Reddit guys, essentially, are a bunch of populists.
They’re more powerful than people think. They’re smarter than people think. The establishment had no idea how smart they were. They kept talking about them, referring to them as… (Pfft!) I can’t remember the term, but it was very insulting, just the normal… It was a very insulting term. I can’t remember what it was.
But it was indicative of the lack of respect they had for these guys that were using Reddit and Robinhood to actual engineer massive losses for these gigantic hedge funds and so forth. You notice how fast people stepped up, “No, no, no! There’s nothing to this political comparison that Limbaugh’s making. No, no, no, no, no, no, no! You can’t look at it that way. This… No, no, no, no! You can’t. There’s no political similarity;” then you know there is.