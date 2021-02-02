https://www.dailywire.com/news/you-can-whiz-on-my-leg-but-dont-tell-me-its-raining-desantis-blasts-media-big-tech-for-bias

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Florida GOP governor Ron DeSantis blasted the mainstream media and Big Tech for their suppression of the Hunter Biden story while claims were made that the story was based on “hacked information.” DeSantis fired, “You’re trying to tell me if there was hacked information that could damage me you guys wouldn’t print it? Give me a break. You can whiz on my leg, but don’t tell me it’s raining.”

DeSantis responded to a reporter claiming, “A lot of the deplatforming seems to be driven by somebody who did something that provoked the platform.”

DeSantis took the issue head-on:

Well, I think it’s been done in a way that’s completely unprincipled. They mentioned the Hunter Biden (story.) The Hunter Biden story was true, okay? We now know it was true. And the typical corporate media outlets, they just chose to ignore it; obviously they wanted to beat Trump. They had a view on the election. They didn’t want to give it any air. So we rely on social media to go around that, not let corporate legacy media outlets control the discourse and let us speak. So you had the New York Post to run it and you couldn’t get any traction; you couldn’t get any reach on it because Big Tech put their thumb on the scale. So that was true. What they said at the time, “Oh, it’s a conspiracy,” or, “It’s based on hacked information.” Are you kidding me? You’re trying to tell me if there was hacked information that could damage me you guys wouldn’t print it? Give me a break. You can whiz on my leg, but don’t tell me it’s raining. You guys would print it every single day if you could. And Big Tech would allow it to proliferate every single day, 24/7. So it’s not being done on a principled basis, and it’s not — there’s threats on me. And it only gets taken down if law enforcement goes and tells them to do it. Otherwise it just stays up. They’re not moderating any of that. So they haven’t done a good job in it; the thumb’s always on the scale in one direction, and we just need to bring, we just need to bring some protection for folks. I really, really worry that when you have a business owner that may rely on some of these tools to do small business, if they engage in wrongthink or they go to the wrong political event, then all of a sudden, they (Big Tech) can act in concert and take you off, you need to have protection against that.

During the press conference, DeSantis charged, “Today they may come after someone who looks like me. Tomorrow they may come after someone who looks like you,” adding that Big Tech platforms have “changed from neutral platforms to enforcers of preferred narratives.” He asserted, “I’m committed to addressing what may be one of the most pervasive threats to American self-government in the 21st century,” and opined, “Big Tech looks more like Big Brother every year … They change the rules constantly based on what they deem to be politically correct at any moment in time.”

DeSantis also stated, “You can look no further than the last several months of the election as coordinated, calculated efforts were undertaken to advance an increasingly evident political agenda of the Big Tech companies.”

