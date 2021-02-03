http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/pKqoJ76Vybs/

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a group of Iranian migrants who illegally crossed the border from Mexico into Arizona on Monday. Agents identified the group of Special Interest Aliens as six males and five females.

Yuma Station agents patrolling the border near San Luis, Arizona on Monday evening encountered a group of migrants who illegally entered the U.S. from Mexico near the Salinity Canal. The agents identified the group of 11 migrants as Iranian citizens, according to information obtained from Yuma Sector Border Patrol officials.

#YumaSector Border Patrol agents, conducting border security operations south of Yuma, Arizona, arrested a group of 11 Iranian nationals who illegally crossed the border into the United States Monday evening. #BorderSecurityIsNationalSecurity

Agents arrested the group and transported them to the Yuma Station for processing and a background investigation. Officials reported they arrested five women and six men. They did not disclose the ages of the migrants.

“The primary mission of the Border Patrol is to prevent nefarious people and devices from entering the United States,” Yuma Sector officials stated. “Iran is a designated Special Interest Country and the agents of Yuma Sector work diligently to protect our borders for the safety of our nation.”

The Yuma Sector continues to lead the nation in the apprehension of Iranian illegal aliens, officials stated. During the last fiscal year, which ended on September 30, 2020, Yuma Sector agents arrested eight Iranians. This compares to a total of 14 from the other eight sectors along the U.S. southwest border with Mexico. So far this fiscal year, they arrested a total of 14 Iranian nationals in this single sector.

