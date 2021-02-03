http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/f_B8_ZQQp4Q/

In show business as in politics, the enemy of your enemy is your friend. And the founders of the Lincoln Project have no greater friends than Hollywood celebrities.

For months, left-wing stars have tirelessly boosted the anti-Trump Republican organization by spreading its viral videos and whipping up enthusiasm on social media. Now their devotion is being tested after the New York Times reported Sunday on accusations that Lincoln Project co-founder John Weaver sent explicit messages to nearly a dozen young men, offering them career advancement in exchange for sexual favors. One of the men claims he was 14-years-old when Weaver sent him inappropriate messages.

None of the celebrities who have previously promoted the Lincoln Project has condemned Weaver or disavowed the group. Silence has been their strategy so far. Nor have they deleted old tweets in which they gushed over the Lincoln Project’s leadership.

Among the group’s biggest Hollywood promoters have been Debra Messing, Dave Bautista, Mark Hamill, and Ghostbusters actress Leslie Jones. Their enthusiasm sometimes assumed strange dimensions. Comedian Chelsea Handler tweeted: “I’ve become sexually attracted to the @ProjectLincoln.”

As Breitbart News has reported, Hollywood elites have showered the Lincoln Project with money, with donations coming from Rob Reiner, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Jason Bateman, and Jennifer Aniston. Others including Harrison Ford, Sam Elliott, Mark Hamill, and Martin Sheen have narrated Lincoln Project videos.

Pop star and Biden surrogate John Legend promoted a Lincoln Project attack ad against Trump less than two weeks before the presidential election.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista has promoted Lincoln Project videos several times. His fellow Marvel star Chris Evans also pushed a Lincoln Project attack ad.

Comedian Jane Lynch tweeted “all praise” the Lincoln Project.

Ben Stiller once praised Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson for his “great work.”

Jamie Lee Curtis encouraged fans to donate money to the Lincoln Project.

Filmmaker Judd Apatow promoted a Lincoln Project tweet as “important.”

Scrubs star Zach Braff once described a Lincoln Project ad as “beautiful.”

Actress-director Elizabeth Banks promoted a Lincoln Project video making fun of the treatment President Trump received after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Comedian Chelsea Handler declared that she is “sexually attracted” to the Lincoln Project.

Alyssa Milano encouraged her fans to spread a Lincoln Project attack ad on Donald Trump.

Cher called the Lincoln Project “simply the best.”

Bette Midler declared herself to be “so proud” after she appeared in a Lincoln Project video.

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill also claimed to be “proud” of his participation in a Lincoln Project video.

Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus said he couldn’t “stop watching” a Lincoln Project video promoting Joe Biden. Actor Adam Scott pushed the same video.

Actress Sophia Bush urged her fans to watch a Lincoln Project video that promoted unconfirmed reports that Russia’s Vladimir Putin put a bounty on the heads of American soldiers. Bravo’s Top Chef star Padma Lakshmi helped the Lincoln Project push the same unsubstantiated rumors.

Comedian Jim Gaffigan decribed a pro-Biden video from the Lincoln Project the “best political ad ever.”

SNL alum and Ghostbusters star Leslie Jones declared her “love” for the Lincoln Project.

NBC’s The West Wing star Bradley Whitford declared “I bow down before thee” to the Lincoln Project.

Debra Messing has praised the Lincoln Project numerous times and has even helped the group find ad space in New York. She also thanked the organization for its work during the Georgia Senate runoff elections.

Horror maestro Stephen King declared a Lincoln Project attack video against Trump allies as “the most important political ads so far.”

Disney’s Frozen and Beauty and the Beast star Josh Gad expressed awe and admiration for a Lincoln Project video  portraying Trump as a misogynist.

Ellen Barkin used a Lincoln Project video to attack Donald Trump, Jr.

Full Metal Jacket star Vincent D’Onofrio specifically thanked John Weaver in a tweet praising Lincoln Project leadership. “Thanks for your honest and dogged commitment,” he tweeted. His co-star Matthew Modine has also promoted the Lincoln Project.

The Masked Singer host Ken Jeong has also promoted the Lincoln Project.

Mia Farrow thanked the Lincoln Project and wished it a happy birthday.

John Leguizamo called the Lincoln Project his “favorite new group.”

Actor Ron Perlman pushed a Lincoln Project attack ad against Trump that questioned his loyalty to the country.

HBO’s Barry star Henry Winkler once thanked Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson “for being here.”

Selma filmmaker Ava DuVernay promoted a Lincoln Project video about the Confederate flag.

Oscar-winner Mira Sorvino promoted a Lincoln Project video that took President Trump’s comments out of context to make it seem like he was advocating for killing a political opponent.

Actress Kristin Johnson said she signed a Lincoln Project petition to remove Bill Barr from the position of Attorney General.

Comedian Wanda Sykes encouraged her fans to watch a Lincoln Project attack ad against President Trump.

Actor Eric Roberts, the brother of Julia Roberts, demanded to know why Twitter hasn’t verified the Lincoln Project.

Comedian Sandra Bernhard once thanked Lincoln Project co-founder Steve Schmidt “for your relentless dedication to reclaiming our democracy.”

Actress Christina Applegate promoted a Lincoln Project parody video that re-edited a speech President Trump gave in Nevada.

Actor Ken Olin declared his “love” for the Lincoln Project.

Actor Joshua Malina promoted a Lincoln Project meme, calling President Trump a “fucker.”

