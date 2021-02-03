https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/weeks-delays-detroit-tcf-center-turns-requested-footage-330-biden-ballot-dump-gateway-pundit/

The American media today would make Pravda blush.

The media keeps telling us there was absolutely no fraud in the 2020 presidential election. The Democrat establishment demands Republicans move on and accept Joe Biden’s improbable win and the unlikely results.

But we also know that President Trump was leading Joe Biden in Michigan alone by over 100,000 votes on election night when suddenly Biden received 150,000 votes in less than one minute at 6:31 in the morning.

In Wayne County, the election night counting of absentees took place at the TCF Center, formerly known as Cobo Hall. This is the site where Detroit City Officials put cardboard over the windows to prevent the GOP observers from seeing in, where poll workers were militantly hostile to the GOP, and where hundreds of affidavits claim they witnessed voter fraud.

And until now, no one has bothered to review the video footage.

The video can settle for once and for all:

How many people were in the TCF Center and is there any validity to the excuse that they were past “COVID capacity” – the excuse they used to exclude the Republicans from watching vote processing

Why did so many Democrat poll workers bring in suitcases? Did they hide illegal ballots in them like their colleagues in Georgia?

Were the machines networked? Can we see the modem and the wires networking the tabulating machines as described by Patrick Colbeck?

Who brought in what at 3:30/4:00am, were they ballots as the Republicans have said they witnessed, or was it food/camera equipment as the media claimed? Shane Trejo and Jose Aliaga say it was ballots.

Was there any security keeping people out of the building who did not have credentials to get in?

Were there other unexplained ballot dumps past the 8:00PM deadline for ballots as several other witnesses have alleged?

Was Nick, the co-owner of Dominion Voting Services, present on site, as Mellissa Carone has said?

Were GOP Poll Challengers being ejected for making good-faith challenges or were they refusing to wear a mask?

Your Gateway Pundit has requested the TCF video back in December!

The TCF Center tried to quote us over $22,000 for one day’s worth of video.

We requested two hours of video.

This week we were sent the requested video.

We have waited for two months for the requested video.

And for the record — The Michigan Legislature also recently subpoenaed the video, but there is no word on whether they will make the materials they gather public, or how aggressively they will pursue the anticipated failure to comply by one of the most corrupt cities in America.

This evidence has the potential to blow-up the results in Michigan.

So why did they slow-walk this information?

There has been a substantial period of time to cover their tracks, but since written affidavits make no impact on the media, witness video statements make little to no impact, perhaps the physical video evidence can corroborate the many witnesses and further establish the systemic voter fraud that took place in Detroit.

We will update our audience with our findings as soon as the video is reviewed.

