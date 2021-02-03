https://thefederalist.com/2021/02/03/alexandriaocasiosmollett-trends-after-its-revealed-aoc-wasnt-even-in-capitol-during-january-riot/

The hashtag “#AlexandriaOcasioSmollett” became a top trend on Twitter Wednesday as users connected the dots to find that the New York congresswoman wasn’t in the Capitol building during her “near-death experience.”

Since the attack, the 31-year-old Democrat has only escalated the hysteria surrounding her own safety, speaking directly to her millions of followers on Instagram and publishing inflammatory posts on Twitter, contradicting herself along the way. The week after the attack, AOC claimed her Republican colleagues would help the criminal rioters find and hurt her as the mob stormed the Capitol complex.

“I myself did not even feel safe going to that extraction point,” Ocasio-Cortez said of the House bunker harboring lawmakers from the chaos, “because there were QAnon and white supremacist sympathizers and frankly white supremacist members of Congress in that extraction point.”

Describing the Capitol insurrection, @AOC says she “didn’t even feel safe around other members of Congress”: “There were QAnon … and white supremacist members of Congress … who would create opportunities to allow me to be hurt.” pic.twitter.com/t2ShJKRW0Q — The Recount (@therecount) January 13, 2021

So the congresswoman remained in the House offices across the street instead, in buildings left largely untouched by the riotous mob.

It remains unclear, however, in which office Ocasio-Cortez sought shelter. This week in an Instagram live story, hysterically amplified by legacy media, she said she hid in a bathroom to protect herself from a male Capitol Police officer, claiming she thought he was going to kill her.

This was one of the most heartbreaking moments of AOC’s IG live pic.twitter.com/BumKbriwmy — grant 🧔🏻 (@urdadssidepiece) February 2, 2021

According to Newsweek, Ocasio-Cortez said she hid in her office, which is located in the Cannon House Office Building, as mob rioters stormed the hallways.

Here’s what Newsweek reported:

Ocasio-Cortez said that rioters actually entered her office, forcing her to take refuge inside her bathroom after her legislative director Geraldo Bonilla-Chavez told her to “hide, hide, run and hide.” “And so I run back into my office,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “I slam my door. There’s another kind of like back area to my office, and I open it, and there’s a closet and a bathroom. And I jump into my bathroom.”

That story, however, contradicts another shared by California Democratic Rep. Katie Porter, who described a scene in which her New York colleague sought refuge in her office, which is located in the Longworth building. In heart-wrenching testimony, as if the horde had been slamming on Porter’s office doors, Porter recounted Ocasio-Cortez telling her, “I just hope I get to be a mom. I hope I don’t die today.”

Thank you @katieporteroc for holding it down that day 💜 you’re a wonderful friend https://t.co/UvvZKDYwEr — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 2, 2021

Neither the Longworth nor Canon buildings were overwhelmed by the Trump supporters who had descended on the Capitol grounds that day.

.@AOC made clear she didn’t know who was at her door. Breathless attempts by media to fan fictitious news flames are dangerous. My office is 2 doors down. Insurrectionists never stormed our hallway. Egregious doesn’t even begin to cover it. Is there nothing MSM won’t politicize? pic.twitter.com/Tl1GiPSOft — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) February 2, 2021

Despite the demonstrative absence of extreme danger in either location where Ocasio-Cortez might have hidden, the New York leader of the socialist “Squad” in the lower chamber has only ramped up the rhetoric, claiming she stared death in the eyes at the doing of her Republican colleagues.

Last week, she claimed Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz tried to kill her, provoking Republicans in the House and Senate to demand a censure for the egregious allegation.

I am happy to work with Republicans on this issue where there’s common ground, but you almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago so you can sit this one out. Happy to work w/ almost any other GOP that aren’t trying to get me killed. In the meantime if you want to help, you can resign. https://t.co/4mVREbaqqm — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 28, 2021

This week, as Porter recalled the tale of the two sheltering together, Ocasio-Cortez revealed during another Instagram live session that she had been sexually assaulted in her past, which might explain the congresswoman’s hysterics in the aftermath of the Capitol riot.

“I’m a survivor of sexual assault,” she told her audience. “And I haven’t told many people that in my life. But when we go through trauma, trauma compounds on each other.”

The comparison of Ocasio-Cortez to former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett by Wednesday’s Twitter hashtag relates to a heinous hate crime Smollett apparently staged in 2019 that prompted a six-count indictment in February last year. Cook County prosecutors had previously dropped 16 other charges while insisting the move did not exonerate him.

Before it became revealed that the hate crime appeared to be a hoax, then-California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris decried the act a “modern day lynching.”

.@JussieSmollett is one of the kindest, most gentle human beings I know. I’m praying for his quick recovery. This was an attempted modern day lynching. No one should have to fear for their life because of their sexuality or color of their skin. We must confront this hate. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 29, 2019

