https://thepostmillennial.com/aoc-trends-on-twitter-after-revealed-capitol-riot

The hashtag #AlexandriaOcasioSmollett is trending on Twitter after it was revealed that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was not in the Capitol Building at the time of the pro-Trump riot on Jan. 6. At the time of publication, it was the #1 trend on Twitter.

AOC tried to push back against the fact check that she was not in the Capitol building by responding to OAN’s Jack Posobiec: “This isn’t a fact check at all. Your arrows aren’t accurate,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

Twitter users weren’t buying it, however, and quickly ratioed AOC’s response.

How it started How it’s going pic.twitter.com/JcttBZQQ3E — Jack Posobiec ?? (@JackPosobiec) February 3, 2021

The hashtag referenced the infamous hate crime hoax perpetuated by actor Jussie Smollett in 2019, when he falsely claimed that he was beaten by a group of Trump supporters shouting racial slurs and telling him “this is MAGA country.” It was later discovered that Smollett had paid two men to beat him up and place a noose around his neck. Smollett continues to insist that the assault happened as he originally alleged.

Ocasio-Cortez had previously claimed that rioters had made it to her office door yelling “where is she?” She further claimed that she thought she was going to die during the riot and that Republican Senators such as Ted Cruz were complicit in the alleged attempt on her life.

However, it was revealed on Wednesday that Ocasio-Cortez was in a different building entirely, as revealed by Congresswoman Nancy Moore whose office is two doors down from Ocasio Cortez’s.

.@AOC made clear she didn’t know who was at her door. Breathless attempts by media to fan fictitious news flames are dangerous. My office is 2 doors down. Insurrectionists never stormed our hallway. Egregious doesn’t even begin to cover it. Is there nothing MSM won’t politicize? pic.twitter.com/Tl1GiPSOft — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) February 2, 2021

As it turns out, Ocasio-Cortez was hiding in the bathroom of another building while rioters stormed the Capitol. As she was hiding, a police officer came by her door to escort her to a safer location.

Ocasio-Cortez distrusted the police officer, however, stating that the officer was “looking at me with all this anger and hostility. At first, in my brain and in my mind, I just came from this super intense experience just now, maybe I’m reading into this, right? Like maybe I’m projecting, maybe I’m projecting something on to him that, maybe I’m just sensing anger but maybe he’s not trying to be angry, um.”

Despite her apprehensions, the Congresswoman went with the police officer.

As many criticized Ocasio-Cortez’s recounting of events as hyperbolic, the Congresswoman discussed her previous trauma from an alleged sexual assault and argued that those who dismissed her were “using the same tactics as abusers.”

Since then, Ocasio-Cortez has accused her Republican colleagues of being “white supremacists,” refused to attend President Joe Biden’s inauguration due to safety concerns, and has demanded the removal of elected Republican lawmakers from Congress.