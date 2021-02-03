https://politicrossing.com/americas-most-inspirational-rabbi-discusses-politics-and-culture/

This is the question many people of faith are asking: Why Would God Allow Joe Biden to Become President? That is a very good question with a pretty simple answer.

First, we must understand that God is in charge of establishing every government. Romans 13:1 is crystal clear when it says, “Let everyone be subject to the governing authorities, for there is no authority except that which God has established. The authorities that exist have been established by God.” What can we deduce from this verse?

1. We, as good citizens, should be subject to the governing authorities.

2. God establishes ALL governments and authorities.

The first question most God fearing folks would ask then is “WHY?” Why in the world would God allow Joe Biden, obviously riddled with the onset of dementia, a history of racism, committed to the killing of life in the womb, running a known criminal enterprise with his family, committed to perversions of all kinds, and a tongue that rarely speaks the truth – why would God let someone like him rule a nation established on the foundations of faith?

I think there are two answers people of faith must consider. In fact, whenever there is a leader who is obviously not a man of faith – or one who is at least sympathetic to issues of faith and welcomes religious people and their values – it is still true that God allowed that leader to be established. God allows good rulers and evil rulers.

There are two reasons God would allow Joe Biden to rule – and believe me, we already know that he is going to rule rather than serve.

1. You want it, you got it!

Look at this story from the scriptures in 1 Samuel 8:1-22. The Israelites were demanding a King. They had rejected God as their King. So what does God say in response? “You want a King? You got it.” But there would be consequences… Read the passage:

When Samuel grew old, he appointed his sons as Israel’s leaders. The name of his firstborn was Joel and the name of his second was Abijah, and they served at Beersheba. But his sons did not follow his ways. They turned aside after dishonest gain and accepted bribes and perverted justice.

So all the elders of Israel gathered together and came to Samuel at Ramah. They said to him, “You are old, and your sons do not follow your ways; now appoint a king to lead us, such as all the other nations have.”

But when they said, “Give us a king to lead us,” this displeased Samuel; so he prayed to the Lord. And the Lord told him: “Listen to all that the people are saying to you; it is not you they have rejected, but they have rejected me as their king. 8 As they have done from the day I brought them up out of Egypt until this day, forsaking me and serving other gods, so they are doing to you. Now listen to them; but warn them solemnly and let them know what the king who will reign over them will claim as his rights.”

Samuel told all the words of the Lord to the people who were asking him for a king. He said, “This is what the king who will reign over you will claim as his rights: He will take your sons and make them serve with his chariots and horses, and they will run in front of his chariots. Some he will assign to be commanders of thousands and commanders of fifties, and others to plow his ground and reap his harvest, and still others to make weapons of war and equipment for his chariots. He will take your daughters to be perfumers and cooks and bakers. He will take the best of your fields and vineyards and olive groves and give them to his attendants. He will take a tenth of your grain and of your vintage and give it to his officials and attendants. Your male and female servants and the best of your cattle and donkeys he will take for his own use. He will take a tenth of your flocks, and you yourselves will become his slaves. When that day comes, you will cry out for relief from the king you have chosen, but the Lord will not answer you in that day.”

But the people refused to listen to Samuel. “No!” they said. “We want a king over us. Then we will be like all the other nations, with a king to lead us and to go out before us and fight our battles.”

When Samuel heard all that the people said, he repeated it before the Lord. The Lord answered, “Listen to them and give them a king.”

Then Samuel said to the Israelites, “Everyone go back to your own town.”

God is not one who forces His people to follow Him. If they want to go astray, God lets them. Yes, He will seek them out. He will love them in spite of their waywardness. He will pursue them relentlessly. And He will always accept them when they come back to HIm. But if people want to go, God lets them go.

The people of America are lost. They are wayward. We live in a country that has had more access to the gospel than any country in history and yet Americans have turned their back on God and so, He gave them a King. We had a President – Donald Trump – who, while an obviously flawed man, was a man who was sensitive to the values of the Church. For example, who would have ever guessed that a NY billionaire playboy would become the most pro-life President of our lifetimes? Or that unlike all the Presidents before him, would not only pay lip service to Israel but would move the US Embassy to Jerusalem? But tens of millions of people screamed for a new King – one who is not in the ways of God.

Read the warning in Samuel again about what a godless King would do:

“This is what the king who will reign over you will claim as his rights: He will take your sons and make them serve with his chariots and horses, and they will run in front of his chariots. Some he will assign to be commanders of thousands and commanders of fifties, and others to plow his ground and reap his harvest, and still others to make weapons of war and equipment for his chariots. He will take your daughters to be perfumers and cooks and bakers. He will take the best of your fields and vineyards and olive groves and give them to his attendants. He will take a tenth of your grain and of your vintage and give it to his officials and attendants. Your male and female servants and the best of your cattle and donkeys he will take for his own use. He will take a tenth of your flocks, and you yourselves will become his slaves. When that day comes, you will cry out for relief from the king you have chosen, but the Lord will not answer you in that day.”

This is exactly what Biden has already done with his onslaught of Executive Orders. He is already sending our young men and women into war, and there will be more. He is already talking about taking more of our money through taxes. He will continue his heavy handedness as a “solution” to the virus crisis. He is not only a supporter of abortion here in America, but he is going to pay for abortions all over the world. And we haven’t even gotten into all of the perverse anti-God policies that he stands for.

So the question remains. Why would God allow this evil man to become President?

Because America is not in line with God and so God allows us to be ruled with a heavy hand. But what meaning can we find? What purpose is there? Or is it just because God gave us over to the dark side?

This brings us to the second reason – and in this we find the purpose as to why Biden would be allowed to govern.

2. To discipline the church.

God is ALWAYS about making the church holy and blameless. That is ALWAYS His first priority. Let me put this more simply: God is more concerned with the purity of His church than He is the destiny of America.

Don’t get me wrong, God IS interested in America, but not as much as He is the purity of His Bride. Why? Because America is temporal and the Church is eternal.

The church in America is not what it is supposed to be. It is filled with sin. It is filled with people who care more about the ways of the world than in the ways of God. Galatians 5:19-21 describes the “acts of the flesh:”

“The acts of the flesh are obvious: sexual immorality, impurity and debauchery; idolatry and witchcraft; hatred, discord, jealousy, fits of rage, selfish ambition, dissensions, factions and envy; drunkenness, orgies, and the like. I warn you, as I did before, that those who live like this will not inherit the kingdom of God.”

Sound familiar? This is supposed to describe the world, not the church, and yet there are too many “Christians” today who are as steeped in sin as the world. They are so lost and with such a poor understanding of the Scriptures and truth that millions of Christians voted for a man who has nothing in common with the Church.

And God will not tolerate it.

Hebrews 12:7-12 says:

“Endure hardship as discipline; God is treating you as his children. For what children are not disciplined by their father? If you are not disciplined—and everyone undergoes discipline—then you are not legitimate, not true sons and daughters at all. Moreover, we have all had human fathers who disciplined us and we respected them for it. How much more should we submit to the Father of spirits and live! They disciplined us for a little while as they thought best; but God disciplines us for our good, in order that we may share in his holiness. No discipline seems pleasant at the time, but painful. Later on, however, it produces a harvest of righteousness and peace for those who have been trained by it. Therefore, strengthen your feeble arms and weak knees.”

You see, God will use a Joe Biden Presidency as a discipline for the church. All of the sudden, the people of the church are being persecuted. And I imagine it will get worse. How much worse? I don’t know, but it could get pretty bad. The church isn’t used to that. People will become scared and frustrated. God knows that. None of this surprises Him. In fact, He is using this persecution to discipline us. To refine us.

So are we doomed? Yes, we are. Unless…

II Chronicles 7:11-22 includes a very popular passage, but I want to give it context so you can see what happens if God’s people go astray.

When Solomon had finished the temple of the Lord and the royal palace, and had succeeded in carrying out all he had in mind to do in the temple of the Lord and in his own palace, the Lord appeared to him at night and said:

“I have heard your prayer and have chosen this place for myself as a temple for sacrifices.

“When I shut up the heavens so that there is no rain, or command locusts to devour the land or send a plague among my people, if my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land. Now my eyes will be open and my ears attentive to the prayers offered in this place. I have chosen and consecrated this temple so that my Name may be there forever. My eyes and my heart will always be there.

“As for you, if you walk before me faithfully as David your father did, and do all I command, and observe my decrees and laws, I will establish your royal throne, as I covenanted with David your father when I said, ‘You shall never fail to have a successor to rule over Israel.’

“But if you turn away and forsake the decrees and commands I have given you and go off to serve other gods and worship them, then I will uproot Israel from my land, which I have given them, and will reject this temple I have consecrated for my Name. I will make it a byword and an object of ridicule among all peoples. This temple will become a heap of rubble. All who pass by will be appalled and say, ‘Why has the Lord done such a thing to this land and to this temple?’ People will answer, ‘Because they have forsaken the Lord, the God of their ancestors, who brought them out of Egypt, and have embraced other gods, worshiping and serving them—that is why he brought all this disaster on them.’”

Do you see the two options?

Repent, pray, be humble, and you have good.

Forsake God and turn to other gods and you will experience pain and suffering. So much so that there will be shame.

This is something we see over and over throughout the Bible. God blesses us, we turn away, God disciplines us, we repent, and God blesses us again. Then the cycle repeats.

What will the American church choose? More immediately, what will YOU choose?

This article shouldn’t scare you or cause you any consternation, but it should be a sober reality check as to how we found ourselves in this position. I do not believe that all is lost. But I do believe that the church needs to take seriously the command to live for Jesus and to live in holiness and purity. Yes, we can gripe about our situation, complain about other Christians, but ultimately we have to look in a mirror. I have to look in the mirror.

Are we following the Lord? Are we dedicating our lives to Him? When we do, we walk in the ways of the Lord and that pleases Him, but we also may very well be saving our country.

Why Would God Allow Joe Biden to Become President?

To get your attention. To draw you to Himself. To refocus you and discipline you into purity and holiness as His beautiful Bride. All you have is the Lord, and that is exactly where God wants you to be.

May it be so. May the church repent and turn to God again. May we throw off the ways of the world. May we purify ourselves and present ourselves to the Lord.

I will be praying for this and I hope you will be too.

