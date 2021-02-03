https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/transportation/amtrak-offering-cash-bonuses-workers-who-get-vaccinated?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Amtrak is offering $3 million in cash bonuses to workers who are willing to get the coronavirus vaccine, in an effort to speed up the guaranteed protection of its workforce and customer base.

Amtrak joins the ranks of several other major companies offering financial incentives to essential workers to become inoculated against the novel virus.

“We believe the vaccine offers the best way to keep our employees safe and contribute to the wellness of local communities,” said a statement from the company.

As of earlier this week, about 100 of Amtrak’s 16,500 employees had received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. That figure is expected to grow quickly as vaccine distribution plans begin to add essential transportation workers to their lists of individuals eligible for the shot.

The company is offering their workers the equivalent of two hours pay to get the vaccine, and is also offering paid time off for the time it takes to get the vaccine and will be accommodating of any worker absences due to side effects from the shots.

“Recognizing the vaccine offers the best way to protect ourselves, loved ones, co-workers, we are doing our best to ensure all employees have vaccine access while delivering a new standard of travel for our customers,” continued the statement.

Amtrak ridership plummeted 97% during the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, and has remained down about 75% relative to its numbers one year ago.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

