Never ask Twitter for ‘help, AOC. That should be the first thing she teaches congress about social media.

Does anyone find it strange that AOC has to teach members of congress how to use social media? Sure, she makes a lot of noise and gets a lot of attention (that Instagram video was a doozy) but it’s not like her attention is always a good thing.

Eh, what do we know?

Good morning everyone! 🌞 I’m teaching my once-a-term digital / social media session for members of Congress today. Help me help them! What do you wish you saw more of digitally from your elected officials? Who’s doing a great job that you think others can learn from? Lmk ⬇️ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 3, 2021

Folks on Twitter offered up a plethora of suggestions.

Heh.

“Social Media Drama Queen 101” — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) February 3, 2021

That could work.

How dumb does one have to be to learn anything from you? Just a question. — Davis (@GIass_Onion) February 3, 2021

How to better communicate with constituents and also basically give civics lessons and explain how things work becaaaaause most people don’t get it. — Emi-premnum aureum 😷🪴🦋 (@weirdgardener) February 3, 2021

Huh?

You’re asking HER to explain civics?? pic.twitter.com/l5szqNwUYF — Jonny Z (@JZukawski) February 3, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Yes, we laughed.

All members of Congress should tweet random goth lyrics at least once a week. — Justin Brannan (@JustinBrannan) February 3, 2021

At least then they’d be remotely interesting.

Fair.

@LaurenBoebert is doing the best job of them all. — Dean Browning (@DeanBrowningPA) February 3, 2021

Oof.

> be a pretty woman

> be sassy at the expense of reality “let me know if you have any questions!” — tyler was here (@tyler_von_hedge) February 3, 2021

True story.

A paradigm shift: stop thinking of social media as a place to ‘broadcast’ or push a message – but rather a place to listen and authentically engage with people. — Dan Shure (@dan_shure) February 3, 2021

Actual good advice for legislators … think they’ll listen?

Go talk to the actual people in your district and use live streaming on social media so everyone can see it and you can see your constituents. — Clay Sparks (@RealClaySparks) February 3, 2021

I would like to see much less government people on social media and all media in general. 👍 — Dread Pirate Darin BMF (@ddogsbbq) February 3, 2021

No drama queen liars. So tell them to not follow your lead, @AOC . — Ginny (@ginkates) February 3, 2021

Well her teaching anything is a reach! — Sandy Mabry (@mabry4849) February 3, 2021

Government. Yay!

