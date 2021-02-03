https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/arizonas-maricopa-county-board-supervisors-rejects-arizona-senate-subpoena-demands-now-face-contempt-charges/

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors has again rebuked the Arizona Senate and the people of Arizona by refusing to provide a date for when they will turn over ballots and machines for the Senate to audit:

The Arizona Mirror reports:

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors did not comply with the Arizona Senate’s request to set a date for turning over materials that Republican lawmakers subpoenaed for a proposed audit of the 2020 general election.

And that could land them in jail for contempt, if one of the Senate Republicans who issued the subpoenas has his way.

The Senate had given the county supervisors a deadline of noon Tuesday to say when they would comply with the disputed subpoenas, which Maricopa County has challenged in court and says are outside the purview of the Senate’s legal authority. After conferring with legal counsel on Tuesday morning, the supervisors again refused the Senate’s demand for ballot tabulation machines, software, data and more than 2 million paper ballots.