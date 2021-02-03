https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/art-department-changes-name-acronyms-white-supremacy/

(THE COLLEGE FIX) — What the heck is going on in San Francisco public schools?

The district recently approved the renaming of over 40 schools due to things like slavery and oppression, its new school board president pooh-poohed the minority student virtual learning gap, and the board is altering the merit-based admissions process for one of the best schools in the entire country.

The latest nuttery: The San Francisco Unified School District Arts Department is changing its name from the acronym “VAPA” (for “Visual and Performing Arts”) to the highly innovative “SFUSD Arts Department.”

