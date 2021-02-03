https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/beijing-draws-red-line-taiwan-hong-kong-uighurs-orders-biden-strictly-abide/

While many American Democrats are happy to see President Joe Biden in office, their joy is seemingly overshadowed by that of the People’s Republic of China.

In his defeat of former President Donald Trump, Biden replaced a thorn in China’s side with an administration headed by an “old friend” of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Now, it appears the Asian superpower is taking advantage of the White House’s changing attitudes by issuing a “red line” that it expects Biden not to cross.

Yang Jiechi, one of Xi’s top foreign policy officials and a member of the nation’s Communist Party, warned American leadership that controversial events in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Tibet and the Uighurs’ homeland of Xinjiang were all issues for China alone to manage.

“They constitute a red line that must not be crossed,” Yang said, according to the South China Morning Post.

“Any trespassing would end up undermining China-U.S. relations and the United States’ own interests,” he continued. “We in China hope that the U.S. side will fully understand the sensitivity of these issues and handle them with prudence, so as to avoid disruption or damage to mutual trust and cooperation.”

Yang’s speech then went far beyond just a “red line” warning to America.

According to the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Yang warned U.S. leadership to “strictly abide by the one-China principle” on matters such as Taiwan.

The so-called one country, two systems policy hinted at there is a hallmark of Chinese expansionism.

Infamously used during the soft communist takeover of Hong Kong, the policy promised residents of the free city that they would maintain their culture and rights while benefiting from unfettered access to China’s massive infrastructure and economy.

The reality, it seems, is more along the lines of “one country, one policy.”

Shortly after the takeover of Hong Kong, China began arresting pro-democracy lawmakers and activists.

Many fear that the same promise could lure Taiwan into the communists’ sphere of control before being broken just as quickly as it was in Hong Kong. If diplomacy fails, Xi has made it clear that deadly military solutions are not off the table.

While the previous administration was no friend of China, Biden seems more apt to allow China to exert its claims over neighboring countries and territories.

So far, it doesn’t look good for the fragile lights of freedom burning in countries surrounding China.

Biden has already reversed many of Trump’s policies on China, even opening up America’s sensitive domestic power grid to Chinese organizations.

If this appeasement continues, it’s likely the next four years could see China expand and grow as the United States sits idly by.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

