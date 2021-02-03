https://thefederalist.com/2021/02/03/biden-administration-opens-detention-centers-for-wave-of-abandoned-children-amassing-at-border/

President Joe Biden’s administration signaled its intent to reopen a Texas detention center to accommodate a recent increase in unaccompanied minors at the southern U.S. border anticipating Democrats will disregard U.S. immigration laws for them, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced on Tuesday.

The Office of Refugee Resettlement expects to begin placing up to 700 of nearly 5,000 migrant children in Department of Homeland Security custody at the Carrizo Springs, Texas facility in just two weeks. Teens over the age of 13 who are cleared of COVID-19 quarantine protocols are eligible to be transferred into the center by HHS.

“HHS is mindful of these children’s vulnerability, and our priority is the safety and wellbeing of each child in our care. HHS anticipates the need to start placing children at Carrizo Springs in 15 days or soon after,” the agency said.

Due to a large influx of illegal immigrants at the border also anticipating Democrats will reward their intent to break U.S. laws, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection are scrambling to increase their bandwidth and capacity to process and evaluate the flood of migrants amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Both agencies are expected to reopen, renovate, and even create new holding centers to keep up with the large number of people and unaccompanied migrant children crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.

“The situation remains extremely fluid and can change rapidly,” the Office of Refugee Resettlement said in a statement. Earlier in the week, Biden signed an executive order creating a task force to reunite foreign citizens illegally present in the United States and their children who were separated at the border. “We’re going to work to undo the moral and national shame of the previous administration that literally, not figuratively, ripped children from the arms of their families,” he ckaimed. “Who built the cages, Joe?” https://t.co/6BFLJhdnQv — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) February 2, 2021 This recent move to reopen detention centers, some pointed out, seems similar to the “kids in cages” argument that many in the corporate media and on the left side of the aisle used against former President Donald Trump when he was in office. pic.twitter.com/ipq06ZZYAq — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 3, 2021 CNN: Biden administration putting kids in cages. Tragically, as a result of the promise of amnesty, more unaccompanied children are being put into the custody of human traffickers and facing horrific abuse. https://t.co/EmcVmZBQjU — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 3, 2021 In which “kids in cages” under Trump becomes “reopening overflow facilities” under Biden. https://t.co/n9ukWaqmi2 — John Daniel Davidson (@johnddavidson) February 3, 2021 Biden Admin: pic.twitter.com/vOZ2alyfCL — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 3, 2021 The administration’s struggle to bring into the United States the inundation of people making their way across the border illegally comes just a few weeks after reports of a large migrant caravan made up of thousands of migrants from Honduras began making its way across Central America with the intent to cross the southern U.S. border. The people in the caravan who made it through clashes with Guatemalan law enforcement at the northwest Honduras border are now marching on and are estimated to arrive at the U.S. border soon.

