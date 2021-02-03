https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/03/biden-justice-department-drops-suit-against-yale-alleging-discrimination-against-white-and-asian-applicants/

Back in September during the campaign, President Biden tweeted, “This is our moment to tackle systemic racism head-on and build a nation true to our founding ideals. A nation where all men and women are not only created equal — but treated equally.”

Yeah, well forget all that, because the Biden Justice Department is dropping a suit from the Trump administration accusing Yale of discriminating against white and Asian students in its applications process.

The Associated Press reports:

The government accused Yale in October of violating civil rights laws because it “discriminates based on race and national origin in its undergraduate admissions process, and that race is the determinative factor in hundreds of admissions decisions each year.” The investigation stemmed from a 2016 complaint by the New Jersey-based Asian American Coalition for Education coalition against Yale, Brown and Dartmouth.

“The challenge to race-based affirmative action in higher education will continue regardless of any change in the Department of Justice,” said Edward Blum, the president of Students for Fair Admissions, which filed the lawsuit against Harvard. The department, under President Donald Trump, had backed the challenge in the lower courts.

The Yale investigation also found that the university used race as a factor in multiple steps of the admissions process and that Yale “racially balances its classes.”

Wasn’t Biden lauded for just a week ago for signing an executive order claiming to combat anti-Asian discrimination?

Huh … the executive order signed by President Biden “directs the Department of Justice to make more vigorous efforts to address discrimination … against AAPI individuals.” But that was just a load of crap, and it was really just a reaction against President Trump’s use of “China virus.”

“Rangappa said the law school decided to delete its evaluations records because allowing students access to their files would expose the notes and numerical evaluations made by professors in the admissions process.”

Judge Emmet Sullivan indeed said the Justice Department couldn’t just drop its suit against Michael Flynn, compelling Trump to pardon Flynn even after the DOJ decided not to prosecute.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...