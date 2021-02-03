https://thetruereporter.com/press-secretary-jen-psaki-gets-destroyed-after-mocking-the-united-states-space-force/

When President Donald Trump signed the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act, the United States Space Force was established as the sixth branch of the armed forces.

“It was nearly half a century from Kitty Hawk to the creation of the Air Force. And now it’s 50 years after Apollo 11 that we create the Space Force,” Trump said during signing ceremonies of the United States Space Force.

It didn’t take long for the Biden Administration to slap the sixth branch of the United States military in the face.

After a reporter asked Jen Psaki a question about Biden’s plans for the Space Force, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki grinned and said “‘Wow, Space Force! It’s the plane of today! I am happy to check with our Space Force point of contact. I’m not sure who that is. I will find out.’

Jen Psaki fields question about Space Force: ‘Wow, Space Force! It’s the plane of today! … I am happy to check with our Space Force point of contact. I’m not sure who that is. I will find out.’ pic.twitter.com/ijMZGbPVqr — NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 2, 2021

The comment made by Psaki almost immediately received backlash by the top Republican in the House Armed Services Committee, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Ala.)

Rogers called for Psaki to “immediately apologize” after her disgraceful comment during the White House Press Briefing.

“It’s concerning to see the Biden administration’s press secretary blatantly diminish an entire branch of our military as the punchline of a joke, which I’m sure China would find funny,” Rogers said.

“The Space Force was passed with near-unanimous support in Congress, the same type of ‘unity’ President Biden is supposedly working towards,” he added. “Jen Psaki needs to immediately apologize to the men and women of the Space Force for this disgraceful comment.”

Rodgers wasn’t the only one to speak out about the Psaki. Rep. Michael Waltz (R-Fla.) also blasted Psaki’s comments on the Space Force.

“This is just another example of the Biden administration not taking China seriously while demeaning the incredible work of Space Force personnel,” Waltz stated.

Freshman Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (R-CO) also weighed in on Psaki’s comments, tweeting “The Space Force is an official branch of our armed services and the Biden administration goes out and openly mocks it on television for all to see? The level of disrespect they have for those who serve is disgraceful.”

The Space Force is an official branch of our armed services and the Biden administration goes out and openly mocks it on television for all to see? The level of disrespect they have for those who serve is disgraceful. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) February 2, 2021

Psaki later issued a half-hearted apology on Twitter, tweeting “We look forward to the continuing work of Space Force and invite the members of the team to come visit us in the briefing room anytime to share an update on their important work.”

We look forward to the continuing work of Space Force and invite the members of the team to come visit us in the briefing room anytime to share an update on their important work. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) February 3, 2021

I’m sure China is happy to see the Biden Administration mocking a branch of the military that was designed to protect national security and economic space missions from rising Chinese threats.

