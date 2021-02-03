https://www.theblaze.com/shows/louder-with-crowder/bone-cbone-chillingly-scary-crowder-reacts-to-msnbc-panel-discussion-on-the-first-amendmenthillingly-scary

Steven Crowder described having watched a “bone-chillingly scary” segment on Brian Williams’ MSNBC show Tuesday on the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

In this clip, Steven makes the case that based on the Williams segment, he believes the Left’s entire game plan is to use the event that unfolded on Jan. 6, to entirely shut down the First Amendment in the name of “safety.”

Watch the clip for more from Steven. Can’t watch? Download the podcast here.







Use promo code LWC to save $10 on one year of BlazeTV.

Want more from Steven Crowder?

To enjoy more of Steven’s uncensored late-night comedy that’s actually funny, join Mug Club — the only place for all of Crowder uncensored and on demand.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

