Socialist Democrat Alexandria Cortez came out as a sexual abuse survivor in an emotional Instagram video on Monday night. Then she berated Republicans and shared her horrific experience in the US Capitol as a mob of Trump supporters stormed her hall and threatened her. She says she was forced to hide in the bathroom in the “near-death experience” and that the terrorists were screaming, “Where is she!?”

Ocasio-Cortez compared Republicans challenging fraud in the 2020 election — something Democrats do regularly when they lose — to sexual abusers.

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez: “Or my favorite this past week, Ted Cruz and now Representatives Chip Roy, and oh, by the way, some of the other representatives who actually encourage people to threaten members of Congress or tweeted out the location of the Speaker, are now telling me to apologize for saying and speaking truth to what happened,” she claimed. “These are the tactics of abusers. Or rather, these are the tactics that abusers use. And so when I see this happen, how I feel and how I felt was not again, I’m not going to let this happen again, I’m not going to let it happen to me again, I’m not going to let it happen to the other people who’ve been victimized by this situation again, and I’m not letting gonna let this happen to our country, ever. I’m not going to let it happen.”

But now it appears she embellished the entire “near-death experience.”

Sara Carter also discussed the latest from AOC:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) was not in the U.S. Capitol Building when a mob violently stormed it on January 6 but rather in her Cannon Office Building office. The second-term congresswoman has since recanted her experience during the deadly siege, which she has described as “near-death.” However, no rioters broke into Cannon, a Wednesday report from the conservative publication RedState claims.

Jack Posobiec was all over this on Twitter as well:

If you are in the mainstream media and you fail to honestly fact check a politicians story, guaranteed someone else will & make you look biased, incompetent, foolish or all 3. @JackPosobiec https://t.co/IYbuR5Kfyx — Scottie Nell Hughes (@scottienhughes) February 3, 2021

