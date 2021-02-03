https://genzconservative.com/build-back-better-great-reset/

The Elite Is Saying It Wants to “Build Back Better.” It Really Wants to Transform America

If you read books like How to Destroy America in Three Easy Steps or Fools, Frauds, and Firebrands, it should be easy to see that the left hates the America that currently exists, namely this great nation’s (former) focus on individual liberty and natural rights, and, because of that hatred, wants to fundamentally transform our nation.

We patriots must fight the Great Reset and the left’s attempt to “build back better” with everything we’ve got! Show you will by ordering one of these here: https://teespring.com/get-the-spirit-of-76

They want to turn it into some totalitarian hellhole where they are always the ones in charge. That’s why the Biden Administration is treading on you, regimenting our lives, why they want you to bend the knee, and why the government’s response to the Chinese Flu has been so tyrannical. And, perhaps most crucially, that’s why they keep saying that they’re going to “build back better.”

Words like “build back better” matter. Words have meaning. In this age of clickbait and half-truths, most people have forgotten that. We’re okay with fake news as long as it supports our prior convictions, rarely do the hard work that comes with leading and/or learning, and almost never take the time to actually think about what our leaders are saying and thinking.

That’s a mistake. What matters most is what the people we call our “leaders” are actually saying. When they use euphemisms, especially jargonistic ones like “build back better,” try to think and learn about what those phrases actually mean.

In this case, “build back better” actually means “radically transform.” It’s the catchphrase and cornerstone of the great reset. Just watch this video of radical leftists all say that their goal is to, after the Covid “crisis” passes, “build back better.”

They’re telling us what they intend to do and we’re not listening. Make no mistake, the Great Reset isn’t a conspiracy. It’s their plan. What they want to do is, according to the World Economic Forum, is fundamentally change near everything about society. Here’s what that globalist organization had to say:

“The Covid-19 crisis, and the political, economic and social disruptions it has caused, is fundamentally changing the traditional context for decision-making. The inconsistencies, inadequacies and contradictions of multiple systems –from health and financial to energy and education – are more exposed than ever amidst a global context of concern for lives, livelihoods and the planet. Leaders find themselves at a historic crossroads, managing short-term pressures against medium- and long-term uncertainties.

As we enter a unique window of opportunity to shape the recovery, this initiative will offer insights to help inform all those determining the future state of global relations, the direction of national economies, the priorities of societies, the nature of business models and the management of a global commons. Drawing from the vision and vast expertise of the leaders engaged across the Forum’s communities, the Great Reset initiative has a set of dimensions to build a new social contract that honours the dignity of every human being.”

Additionally, for yet more context, here’s the video that organization released that details their horrendous plans:

Want to know what “build back better” means? It means that “you’ll own nothing. And you’ll be happy.” “Whatever you want you’ll rent and it’ll be delivered by drone.” “The US won’t be the world’s leading superpower.” “You’ll eat much less meat.” You’ll “have to pay to emit carbon dioxide.” “Western values will have been tested to the breaking point.”

They want to change everything about society. They want to get rid of the concept of ownership, extinguish Western values, limit America’s power, and tax carbon. The oligarchy wants to destroy the world as we know it, governed by a system that has delivered a level of prosperity unimaginable in past human society.

Why? Because it serves their interests, of course. If you don’t own anything, you’ll be dependent on the people who do. If carbon is taxed at high levels, we’ll be forced into “green alternatives.” Without the US as the world’s major power, China will be free to force many nations into authoritarian systems; it will be free to continue its genocidal policies.

Covid has given them the opportunity to implement that system and they’re not wasting any time in starting it. The lockdowns have devastated small businesses, transferring ownership of resources from hardworking individuals to crony capitalists and Big Business. When the populist revolt was starting against the Wall Street elites, the oligarchy shut down trading of GME and AMC to protect its own. When it looked like Trump might win, they flooded the system with “votes” for Biden.

Covid was an opening for tyranny. The elites saw that some of us were scared, perhaps rightly so at first, and used that fear to force mandates on us. Mandates that told us what we had to wear, where we could go, and who we could see. Those are mandates that would have been unthinkable just a short time ago. Americans used to prize their liberty above all else, now we’re walking down a dark path to tyranny, a path Hayek called the road to serfdom. This is the inflection point. Will we follow this miserable path to suffering and slavery, or will we stand up and be free?

“Build back better” is just a euphemism, but it’s an instructive and illuminating one. The elites at the World Economic Forum have no intention of in any way building back in a way that is better for the average person. They lie and say they will, the video says “you’ll be happy,” but that’s just a misdirection or a lie. You’ll be miserable. Your rights will vanish with your property.

They’re going to build back in a way that advances their ownership. More property will settle into the hands of the oligarchy. More of their policies will be implemented. Less freedom will exist.

Don’t be fooled. That’s what “build back better” means. It’s an attempt to change the world and pull it back into the clutches of tyranny and collectivism.

By: Gen Z Conservative

Image at top from here

If you liked this post on what “build back better” really means, please consider leaving a tip through PayPal to help support the site and support a young conservative!

Continue Reading

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

