https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/537122-capitol-riot-suspect-asks-court-permission-to-take-trip-to-Mexico

A suspect in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot reportedly asked a Washington, D.C., federal court for permission to travel to Mexico for a vacation this month.

Attorneys for Jenny Louise Cudd of Texas filed a motion on Monday asking a court to take a “work-related bonding trip” with her employees to Riviera Maya, Mexico, from Feb. 18 to 21.

“Prior to the alleged offense at issue, Ms. Cudd planned and prepaid for a weekend retreat with her employees for the dates of February 18 through February 21, 2021, in Riviera Maya, Mexico,” her attorneys wrote. “This is a work-related bonding retreat for employees and their spouses.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ms. Cudd has no criminal history and is a United States citizen,” Cudd’s attorneys wrote, adding that she is “a small business owner in Midland, Texas and an established member of her community.”

Cudd’s attorneys did not immediately return a request for comment from The Hill.

Cudd and Eliel Rosa were charged on Jan. 12 with entering and remaining on restricted grounds and violent entry or disorderly conduct. Video footage emerged of the two entering the building and walking around the Capitol Rotunda and Statuary Hall, according to an FBI affidavit.

Cudd then began a livestream on Facebook at a hotel in Washington, D.C., after the riot, in which she says, “I was here today on Jan. 6 when the new revolution started at the Capitol.” During the livestream, she also said that she entered the U.S. Capitol: “We just pushed, pushed and pushed, and yelled go and yelled charged. We just pushed and pushed, and we got it.”

Two days after the riot, Cudd gave a television interview in which she stated “we the Patriots did storm the U.S. Capitol” and “yes, I would absolutely do it again.”

Cudd was released on bond on Jan. 21 until her next hearing on Thursday. She was ordered to stay away from D.C. except for court appearances or for meetings with her attorney.

Rosa admitted to the FBI that he and Cudd entered the Capitol.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story stated that Cudd had been granted permission by a U.S. magistrate to go on her trip to Mexico. After further review of court documents, the article has been updated to reflect that the court’s decision on permission is still pending.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

