Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is blaming Donald Trump for the impasse in negotiations between the teachers’ union and the schools on when to reopen classrooms to in-person instruction.

I suppose we’d better get used to this. Democrats will be blaming their troubles on Trump for the next 50 years.

But in this case, you have to wonder what she was thinking. The standoff between the radical teachers’ union and public school officials is just a continuation of previous battles over who will educate the kids. Bringing Trump into the picture is a bizarre effort by Lightfoot to deflect blame for her incompetent administration.

Fox News:

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Tuesday blamed former President Donald Trump for the current impasse between the city’s public schools and teachers union. Lightfoot’s comments, which she made Tuesday on CNN’s “New Day,” marked a reversal from what she said a day before on MSNBC, when she called the situation in Chicago “uniquely local.” Stopping short of naming Trump, Lightfoot said the standoff between Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) over whether teachers should return to classrooms this week was “because of the incompetence of the previous administration.”

So it’s a “uniquely local” situation that’s all Trump’s fault? Being a radical liberal means never having to apologize for being wildly inconsistent.

“I think it’s important for both sides to come to the table in good faith, recognize that we’re both trying to work through a very challenging situation, but we must get a deal done,” Lightfoot said. She later added: “These are really difficult times in a pandemic, exacerbated by the incompetence of the previous administration that didn’t leave us with enough vaccine to really quickly get to the entire population in our city that needs it. But we’re going to keep working hard recognizing the concern that, really, all of our residents have regarding COVID-19.”

The vaccine was approved by the FDA less than three months ago and as of yesterday, there have been 32 million doses administered. Lightfoot must think that the CDC should have prioritized all vaccine doses for the city of Chicago before shipping them to any other state or local government.

Otherwise, what the hell is she saying? She wanted the “entire population” of Chicago vaccinated, like, yesterday, and it was sheer incompetence by the Trump administration that it failed to do that?

It’s a Democratic reflex, this automatic blaming of Trump for everything. And they will continue to blame the former president for their own mistakes, lapses in judgment, and scandals until it can be shown that the trick no longer works.

