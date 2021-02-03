https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/chinas-ministry-foreign-affairs-says-us-transparent-china-allow-investigate-origins-china-coronavirus-us/

In recent days China has again suggested that the China coronavirus started at a market in Wuhan. This is something we debunked last April:

China has called on the United States to invite WHO experts to investigate the origins of the novel coronavirus there as Beijing pushes on with the theory that COVID-19 may have come from America.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged Washington to ‘act like China’ and ‘stay transparent’ about the source of the virus even though President Xi’s government was widely accused of covering up the truth of its outbreak in the early days.

The news comes as investigators from the World Health Organization (WHO) today praised the ‘excellent facilities’ at an animal disease centre in Wuhan as part of their probe into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.

Wang Wenbin, a spokesperson from China’s foreign ministry, told a press briefing on Tuesday that the United State should adopt a ‘positive, scientific and cooperative attitude’ towards the probe of the virus’s source.