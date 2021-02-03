https://noqreport.com/2021/02/03/climate-czar-john-kerry-flying-a-private-plane-is-the-only-choice-for-someone-like-me/

If you’re one who believes man-made climate change is a thing, you should be very upset with Climate Czar John Kerry. He’s contributing heavily to the so-called destruction of our world that is now about six or seven years from total climate catastrophe. How? By galivanting in a private jet everywhere he goes.

Of course, his reasoning for this is simple. He’s too important to wait for a commercial airliner.

Kerry told a reporter that flying in a private plane, which emits up to 40 times more carbon per person than flying commercial, to Iceland in order to receive an award for his work on climate change was “the only choice for somebody like me who is traveling the world to win this battle.”

.@JohnKerry suggests trying to force Americans to emit less CO2 via the Paris Accord makes up for his use of private jets; “only choice for someone like me” [h/t @FoxNews https://t.co/V2pQDMlggU] pic.twitter.com/YrhWA0cqwT — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 3, 2021

“I’ve been involved in this fight for years. I negotiated with [Chinese] President Xi to bring President Xi to the table so we could get Paris,” Kerry added. “And, I believe, the time it takes me to get somewhere, I can’t sail across the ocean. I have to fly to meet with people and get things done.”

Someone needs to teach Kerry about Zoom. He feels like he needs to be face-to-face in order to fight climate change by flying his private jet everywhere. Do as I say, not as I do.

Climate Czar John Kerry flew on a private jet to accept an award in Iceland for… wait for it… climate change activism. That may be the most Democrat thing we’ve seen in the early days of the hypocritical Biden administration.

