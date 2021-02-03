https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/congress-vote-thursday-removing-rep-marjorie-taylor-greene-committees/

House Democrats are setting up a vote for Thursday on removing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from all of her committee assignments.

The Democrats will move forward with their vote unless establishment Republicans do it first.

According to a report from the Hill, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer met with Minority leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy about their efforts to remove Greene on Wednesday morning.

McCarthy signaled to his Democrat counterpart that he was not prepared to remove Greene from her assignments on the Budget and Education and Labor committees at this time.

“I spoke to Leader McCarthy this morning, and it is clear there is no alternative to holding a Floor vote on the resolution to remove Rep. Greene from her committee assignments,” Hoyer said in a statement. “The Rules Committee will meet this afternoon, and the House will vote on the resolution tomorrow.”

The Democrats, and some weaker Republicans, have been attempting to remove Greene from committee assignments to please a mob of liberal media journalists that have thrown their weight into attacking the newly elected congresswoman.

The effort to oust Greene was sponsored by Hillary Clinton’s former lapdog, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

Unlike most members of congress, Rep. Greene is an unapologetic supporter of Donald Trump and his policies — making her an easy target for the liberal media, now that they don’t have the former president to post obsessive clickbait about.

