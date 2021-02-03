https://thepoliticalinsider.com/house-republicans-push-to-have-ilhan-omar-ousted-from-committee-assignments-in-amendment-to-marjorie-taylor-greene-measure/

House Republicans are pushing to oust Rep. Ilhan Omar from her committee assignments in an amendment to a measure seeking the same punishment for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Democrats in the House are moving swiftly to remove Greene from her committee assignments over controversial words, actions, and conspiracy theories she engaged in prior to becoming a congresswoman.

An amendment backed by some GOP members would counter by removing Omar (D-MN) from the House Budget Committee and the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Their justification for Omar’s removal is based “in light of conduct she has exhibited.”

And while Taylor Greene’s controversial actions took place prior to her becoming a member of Congress, much of Omar’s “conduct” has been exhibited as a sitting congresswoman.

A) GOPers attempt to oust Dem MN Rep Omar from committee assignments after furor over GOP GA Rep Greene’s committee assignments — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) February 3, 2021

RELATED: Marjorie Taylor Greene Fires Back After Mitch McConnell Calls Her ‘Cancer’ To The GOP

If Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Punished, So Too Should Ilhan Omar

Republican officials in Georgia vehemently defended Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), and in doing so, pointed out the hypocrisy in the way Democrats have stood by Ilhan Omar.

“She [Greene] has broken no laws and done nothing illegal,” the group of 16 Republican officials from Georgia’s 14th Congressional District wrote in a letter.

“Ilhan Omar can lie and marry her brother to circumvent our laws and not get in trouble … The double standards are atrocious, and quite frankly, an embarrassment.”

.@GOPLeader and @SpeakerPelosi, this is the message from the District 14 Republican Committee. From every single county in NW Georgia. pic.twitter.com/CY4Munb8jP — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 2, 2021

Indeed, last January Fox News reported on investigations involving Omar and allegations of “perjury, immigration fraud, tax fraud, student loan fraud, and possibly bigamy.”

In 2019, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported on documents raising questions as to whether she previously married her own brother as a means to “skirt immigration laws.”

But if it’s simply words and incendiary rhetoric that are the problem in the eyes of the Democrats, then Omar is a case study in extremism.

In 2012, Omar tweeted “Israel has hypnotized the world, may Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel.”

Asked a judge for compassion for ISIS recruits who were being sentenced for planning to join the terrorist organization.

Dismissed 9/11 as “some people did something” and allegedly refused to answer if she was “pro-al Qaeda.”

Tweeted that US support for Israel was “all about the Benjamins” and when she was asked what that meant, responded “AIPAC!”

Described acts of terrorism as a reaction to United States’ “involvement in other people’s affairs.”

If Marjorie Taylor Greene is punished, Ilhan Omar should be too, some House Republicans say https://t.co/FNvXXEDqSj — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) February 3, 2021

RELATED: Ilhan Omar’s Husband’s Firm Received Over $500K in Pandemic Bailout Funds After Getting Millions From Her Campaign

Omar Should Have Been Removed Long Ago

Don’t get me wrong. In normal times, it wouldn’t be all that difficult to denounce some of Marjorie Taylor Greene’s past comments.

But we don’t live in normal times, and the defense of her by some Republicans is a direct result of Democrats allowing individuals like Omar to escape their own reprehensible words and actions without repercussions.

In fact, adding Omar via this amendment should be right up their alley, since Democrats essentially did the reverse back in 2019, watering down a resolution aimed at Omar’s anti-Semitism to instead include all forms of “hate.”

Omar was so pleased with emerging unscathed from the hate speech resolution that she celebrated with her friends on the House floor.

Now AOC, Omar and Jayapal huddling on the floor, shared a good laugh over something — Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) March 7, 2019

Taylor Greene recently shredded Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell after he called her a “cancer” for the GOP.

“The real cancer for the Republican Party is weak Republicans who only know how to lose gracefully,” she tweeted. “This is why we are losing our country.”

If Democrats refuse to punish their members, why should Republicans submit with one of their own?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

