https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/cornell-law-professor-is-fighting-tooth-and-nail-against-critical-race-theory/
About The Author
Related Posts
James O’Keefe Update — PBS General Counsel just got shitcanned…
January 12, 2021
USA Today ready to send Patriots to the gulags…
January 7, 2021
What changed, Lori Lightfoot…
January 17, 2021
Excellent catch, Judicial Watch…
January 5, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy