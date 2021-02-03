https://www.dailywire.com/news/covid-19-in-global-decline-even-as-number-of-cases-remains-high

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are reportedly in decline across the globe even though the number of cases remains high.

In the United States alone, cases are down 30% from last week, according to Marketwatch, citing a New York Times COVID-19 case tracker.

“The U.S. counted at least 114,234 new cases on Tuesday, according to a New York Times tracker, and at least 3,408 people died. Cases are continuing to fall, however. The U.S. has averaged 141,146 cases a day in the past week, down 30% from the average two weeks ago. The country is averaging fewer than 150,000 deaths a day for the first time since November,” the outlet reported Wednesday.

The seven-day rolling average of cases appears to show a near 40% decline, according to Johns Hopkins’ statistics,

That decline appears to be unrelated to the COVID-19 vaccines, which have been administered to just 32 million people — around 8% of the U.S. population — mostly health care and other frontline essential workers.

Across the globe, cases are also down 30%, and the deadliest month of the pandemic appears to be over, according to the Daily Mail.

“The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday it has also seen declining new infections globally over the past three weeks. Our World in Data graphs show the daily infection rate has fallen by 30 percent in that period,” that outlet reported Wednesday.

It’s not clear what is driving the decline, though some experts told the Daily Mail, the sharp increase in cases that correlated with the holiday season could be at an end.

They also believe it’s possible natural and vaccine-driven immunity to the virus is increasing.

“Public health experts believe that the decline in cases is likely a combination of a higher number of people who’ve had the virus than official counts suggest – meaning as many as 90 million people have antibodies against the virus – and fewer people traveling and holding gatherings than did over the winter holidays,” per the Daily Mail.

Regardless, neither the WHO nor the American government is advocating for loosening coronavirus-related lockdowns and restrictions. In the U.S. experts are already warning about upcoming holidays, including Super Bowl Sunday.

As the Daily Wire reported earlier this afternoon, Dr. Anthony Fauci has specifically cautioned against hosting Super Bowl parties.

“Well, you know, every time we do have something like this, there always is a spike, be it a holiday, Christmas, New Year’s, Thanksgiving,” Fauci said in an interview with the Today Show Wednesday.

“As you mentioned, Super Bowl is a big deal in the United States. Enjoy the game, watch it on television, but do it with the immediate members of your family, the people in your household. As much fun as it to get together in a big Super Bowl party, now is not the time to do that. Watch the game and enjoy, but do it with your family or with people that are in your household,” he added.

