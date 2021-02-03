https://mynorthwest.com/2533338/rantz-seattle-schools-kindergartner-pick-gender-blm/

This week Seattle Public Schools (and other area-schools) are teaching students in Kindergarten to pick their gender, combat a so-called hetero-patriarchal society & disrupt the nuclear family structure. The lessons are part of the Black Lives Matter at School movement.

The radical, political agendas on gender identity and the family structure have some parents livid. These topics are not age appropriate.

Hoping for an alternative viewpoints to BLM talking points? There are none presented to students and it’s by design. Indeed, SPS believes them to be bigoted.

BLM lessons teach gender identity

You wouldn’t normally associate Black Lives Matter with issues on gender identity. But one of its founders, Alicia Garza, believes the two to be intertwined.

In the SPS lessons for Pre-K-3 grade students, children are introduced to a number of radical concepts, none of which they would even understand.

“Black queer and trans folks bearing a unique burden in a hetero-patriarchal society that disposes of us like garbage and simultaneously fetishizes us and profits off of us is state violence,” Garza writes to these young students.

All the lessons and resources center around 13 guiding principles, which include being queer and trans affirming. They tell young children to do “the work required to dismantle cis-gender privilege and uplift Black trans folk.”

Pick your gender — or none at all

Teachers are specifically informed that their “Students need to see how problematic our binary notions of gender are.”

With that in mind, students must reject what their doctor or parents say about their biological gender. Teachers are asked to read this to their captive students:

If our doctor and our parents assign us a gender and it matches what we feel inside, then we can say we are cisgender. However, we may look like what society says a girl or boy should look like, but inside, we feel something different than just boy or just girl, we are somewhere in between, we can say that we are gender-expansive or transgender.

Another document shared with area teachers gives an idea of the best way to present complex ideas to young students.

“Everybody has the right to choose their own gender by listening to their own heart and mind,” Laleña Garcia writes in talking to young children about the Guiding Principles of the Movement for Black Lives. “Everyone gets to choose if they are a girl or a boy or both or neither or something else, and no one else gets to choose for them.”

Imagine how confusing this might be to a kindergartner.

Rantz: Seattle Public Schools teaching radical BLM, anti-police lessons to K-5 students

Cutting out father

BLM had taken heat for its cynical views on the nuclear family. The lessons to children are no less disconcerting.

We are committed to disrupting the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirement by supporting each other as extended families and “villages” that collectively care for one another, and especially “our” children to the degree that mothers, parents and children are comfortable.

This principle exposes children to a concept of family that completely cuts out fathers. And if you’re looking for alternative perspectives, look elsewhere in Seattle.

Alternative perspectives are racist

SPS once hoped teachers would provide students with alterative opinions on controversial topics. But that time has passed.

I asked SPS how schools will ensure students hear viewpoints beyond political Black Lives Matter talking points. A spokesperson for SPS pointed me to this section of their Strategic Plan.

Generally speaking, the alternative – “the competing point of view” — has been the predominant viewpoint for several hundred years in the US and much of the western hemisphere. In other words, it has been the status quo. Seattle Public Schools is working to dramatically improve academic and life outcomes for students of color by disrupting the legacies of racism in our education system.

In other words, students will not be exposed to viewpoints competing with BLM. Those viewpoints have somehow created “legacies of racism” at Seattle schools.

It’s not so much that everyone who find all or even any of these policies objectionable. It’s that they shouldn’t be presented alone, sans context or without an alternative perspective. That’s not educations kids. It’s indoctrinating them.

Parents who want a more balanced approach to any of these topics should provide it on their own.

