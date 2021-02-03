https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/03/daily-beast-reporter-is-absolutely-beside-himself-after-marjorie-taylor-greene-accuses-ilhan-omar-of-marrying-her-brother/

This morning on Fox News, GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene dusted off the Ilhan-Omar-married-her-brother theory. We hadn’t heard it in a while. Maybe because we only hear about what Marjorie Taylor Greene believes and not what Ilhan Omar actually does.

Anyway, Daily Beast White House reporter Scott Bixby was beside himself when he saw it:

Daily Beast reporter seizes on Marjorie Taylor Greene!

Heh.

In all seriousness, though, Scott Bixby’s outrage seems a tad misplaced. It’s not like Marjorie Taylor Greene just pulled this all from thin air.

From the Minneapolis Star Tribune in June 2019:

New investigative documents released by a state agency have given fresh life to lingering questions about the marital history of Rep. Ilhan Omar and whether she once married a man — possibly her own brother — to skirt immigration laws.

Omar has denied the allegations in the past, dismissing them as “baseless rumors” first raised in an online Somali politics forum and championed by conservative bloggers during her 2016 campaign for the Minnesota House. But she said little then or since about Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, the former husband who swept into her life in 2009 before a 2011 separation.

The questions surfaced again this month in a state probe of campaign finance violations showing that Omar filed federal taxes in 2014 and 2015 with her current husband, Ahmed Hirsi, while she was still legally married to but separated from Elmi.

At the very least, guys like Bixby should be able to acknowledge that there are aspects of Ilhan Omar’s story that don’t add up and that Omar has been extremely cagey on the subject.

Well done, Scott!

Anyway, something to think about:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...