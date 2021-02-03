https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/03/david-hogg-shoots-his-mouth-off-about-what-it-means-to-be-a-real-man/

Let’s get something clear: David Hogg lived through something no one should ever have to live through.

But since then, he’s made a conscious decision to turn his experience into unwarranted self-importance, electing to make arguments based purely on emotion and spite rather than facts and reason.

Case in point, this recent take on men who happen to be gun owners:

The men that own guns to obsess over them and killing other people are some of the most weak people on the planet. Their hate comes from a dark place of self-hate and insecurity. I got news for y’all- owning a gun isn’t going to fix that self hate and doubt. — David Hogg (He / Him) (@davidhogg111) February 2, 2021

Because clearly the only reason anyone would own a gun is to obsess over them and killing other people.

What if BEING YOURSELF means wanting to defend yourself and your family from harm?

David Hogg is so far up his own butt, he appears to be literally incapable of understanding that there are plenty of responsible gun owners out there who don’t need therapy just because they believe in the right to self-defense.

Gun laws can’t fix the insecurity and hate so many of these White supremacists have for themselves for that we need cultural change through a generation of conversations with young men. https://t.co/S8nw1wTVXf — David Hogg (He / Him) (@davidhogg111) February 2, 2021

Awful bold of David, suggesting that gun ownership is a “white supremacist” problem.

Well stated — Robert Duesing (@bobdues) February 2, 2021

Very well said https://t.co/m5RzXsEbL6 — William Stauber (@Will69824539) February 2, 2021

Well said. This hate also comes from a deep abiding fear. Fear of change, fear of progress, fear of non-whites, fear of democracy, etc. https://t.co/mN2g99fG6t — David Clay (@DavidCl44850737) February 2, 2021

There’s actually nothing well said about David Hogg’s little rant.

But… what about women that own guns? lmao — krissakray (@Krissa__Kray) February 3, 2021

I got news for you. 99.999999% of gun owners don’t obsess over them and kill people — I’m Suttle (@NonninEagles) February 3, 2021

You’re like a broken record. I don’t know a single person who thinks like that. I don’t own guns because I’m afraid. I own guns because it’s my right. Simple as that. It’s not for you to question. — StatingTheObvious (@StatingTheObv13) February 3, 2021

*goes to Harvard* *tries to sound educated by saying “most weak” instead “weakest”* *also engages in massive projection* https://t.co/UHeIE6S0f4 — RBe (@RBPundit) February 3, 2021

Harvard ain’t what it used to be. https://t.co/fnUI2TUVKe — HouseRepEEE (D) (@EEElverhoy) February 3, 2021

True story.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

