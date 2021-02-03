https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/defense-secretary-orders-60-day-stand-down/
About The Author
Related Posts
Ann Coulter — Happy Kwanzaa! The holiday brought to you by the FBI…
December 31, 2020
Ute Indian Tribe sends angry letter to Biden…
January 23, 2021
‘Censorship on a global scale’…
January 18, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy