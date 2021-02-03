https://redstate.com/brandon_morse/2021/02/03/democrat-joe-manchin-defies-democrat-narrative-on-keystone-pipeline-n321261
About The Author
Related Posts
California Clarifies: Insurance Companies Can't Deny Transgender Mastectomy Coverage Based on Age
January 3, 2021
MN Gov Paroles Child-Killer; Probably Needs the Cell for the Hard-Working Single Mom of Four for Opening Her Restaurant
December 17, 2020
Louisville Mayor Just Cured Racism With Major Declaration
December 2, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy