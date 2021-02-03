https://cnsnews.com/article/national/susan-jones/sen-manchin-crude-oil-much-safer-pipeline-it-roads-or-rail

President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders in the Oval Office after being sworn in at the US Capitol on January 20, 2021. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

(CNSNews.com) – “I respectfully disagree with the president and the executive order on doing away with the Keystone pipeline,” Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) told Fox News Tuesday night.

I’ve seen a train blow up in West Virginia carrying that crude. I’ve seen tanker cars explode going through towns. It’s much safer in that pipeline than it is coming across the road or the rail. If they think they’re going to stop that product, that’s a heavy crude we need in our refineries. The bottom-line is in that — I’m an all-in energy person, Bret, and we have to have energy basically and not depend on foreign energy. So we have to have the heavy crude. I rather it…come from Canada than I would from Venezuela. So all of this being said, we’re going to find a pathway forward, but bottom-line is, we can do it cleaner. You cannot eliminate your way to a cleaner global environment. You can innovate your way through technology, and that’s what we intend to do. And in West Virginia, we’ll build the new technology that the rest of the world can clean up the environment. This is — should be an opportunity, there’s transitions going on.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has said he’s all for “clean energy.” Indeed, those West Virginia mountain ridges are lined with enormous wind turbines, with more coming online.

“I am a complete believer that West Virginia has to be a diversified state, and we’ve become just that,” Justice said last month, when he announced yet another wind farm project.

“We still don’t want to forget, in any way, our coal mine jobs, our natural gas jobs, or our oil jobs and how important they are. But we have embraced our role as an all-encompassing energy state.

“We want to welcome alternatives, and this wind farm will absolutely amp up our wind production in this great state in a big way and will help us move forward with great jobs.”

President Biden has issued a number of executive orders to “ensure America and the world can meet the urgent demands of the climate crisis, while empowering American workers and businesses to lead a clean energy revolution that achieves a carbon pollution-free power sector by 2035 and puts the United States on an irreversible path to a net-zero economy by 2050.”

On January 20, Biden revoked the March 2019 permit for the Keystone XL Pipeline, saying it “disserves the U.S. national interest” and would be inconsistent with his administration’s “economic and climate imperatives.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

