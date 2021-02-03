https://www.frontpagemag.com/point/2021/02/dems-falsely-call-capitol-riot-coup-wont-call-daniel-greenfield/

Democrats hate America. They really do.

They repeatedly falsely called the Capitol riot a “coup”. That’s not what a coup is. It was no more of a coup than the Black Lives Matter riots were. But now that the military pulled off an actual coup in Burma (Myanmar if you must), they’re uncomfortable about actually calling it a coup.

The Biden administration is engaged in an internal debate over whether to call the military takeover in Myanmar a coup, a designation that would have ramifications for US assistance to the country’s government, according to a State Department official and an administration official.

The foreign aid must roll. Coup be damned.

“The military’s seizure of power in Burma, the detention of Aung San Suu Kyi and other civilian officials, and the declaration of a national state of emergency are a direct assault on the country’s transition to democracy and the rule of law,” Biden said in a statement Monday. “For almost a decade, the people of Burma have been steadily working to establish elections, civilian governance, and the peaceful transfer of power. That progress should be respected.”

What is a seizure of power except… a coup?

Biden doesn’t want to call it a coup, but the Democrats are happy to accuse Americans protesting their illegitimate election of staging a coup.

Biden’s statement followed earlier messages of condemnation from White House press secretary Jen Psaki and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, neither of which referred to the takeover as a coup.

Despite all the media’s false spin about Biden restoring our presence on the world stage, the Democrats are back to leading from behind. It’s where they’re happiest being outside America.

