You know that story about how former President Trump was going to have to move from Mar-a-Lago because years ago he entered into some sort of agreement with the city stating he would never live full-time on the property?

Libs were just salivating at the possibility that he’d have to find a new home:

But, it’s time for some major BUZZKILL:

And he wins. Again:

