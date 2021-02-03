https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/02/03/donald-trump-wins-again-this-time-against-the-town-of-palm-beach/

You know that story about how former President Trump was going to have to move from Mar-a-Lago because years ago he entered into some sort of agreement with the city stating he would never live full-time on the property?

On Wednesday, the former president will again violate the seven-consecutive-day limit he agreed to as a condition of turning the residence into a club. https://t.co/SBzdJeXlCd — HuffPost Politics (@HuffPostPol) January 27, 2021

Libs were just salivating at the possibility that he’d have to find a new home:

The use of Mar-a-Lago as Trump’s permanent home is under legal review by the town of Palm Beach and the arrangement may be discussed at the upcoming town council meeting. https://t.co/7dfL2wd2PW — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 30, 2021

But, it’s time for some major BUZZKILL:

Remember those neighbors who want to block Donald Trump from living at Mar-a-Lago? They’re about to get some bad news. https://t.co/K215Yi37Fs — Manuel Roig-Franzia (@RoigFranzia) February 3, 2021

And he wins. Again:

An attorney for the town of Palm Beach is recommending that the town’s council allow Trump to live at the club, even though he signed an agreement in the early 1990s changing the property from a residence to a private club, @RoigFranzia reports https://t.co/lYcnj2O6np — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) February 3, 2021

