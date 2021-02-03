https://www.theblaze.com/news/fauci-avoid-super-bowl-parties

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and top White House health adviser to President Joe Biden, on Monday told Americans that they should not host large Super Bowl parties with people who are not immediate family members this Sunday.

Fauci was interviewed on NBC’s “Today” with host Savannah Guthrie, who asked him what his message is to Americans planning to gather together Sunday to watch the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Florida.

“Well, you know, every time we do have something like this, there always is a spike, be it a holiday, Christmas, New Year’s, Thanksgiving,” Fauci said. “As you mentioned, Super Bowl is a big deal in the United States. Enjoy the game, watch it on television, but do it with the immediate members of your family, the people in your household. As much fun as it is to get together in a big Super Bowl party, now is not the time to do that. Watch the game and enjoy it, but do it with your family or with people that are in your household.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidelines advising people to stay home with their families and host a virtual Super Bowl watch party. It suggested wearing your favorite team’s logo or colors and starting a group text to chat with your friends or fellow fans while watching the game at home.

Alternatively, the CDC advised people to host socially distanced outdoor viewings showing the game on a projector screen.

The CDC recommends that people wear masks at all times, avoid the restroom to limit contact with other people, refrain from chanting or cheering, use touchless payment methods when available, and limit alcohol consumption.

“Consuming alcohol may make you less likely to follow COVID-19 safety measures,” the CDC said.

The NFL is also taking precautions as 25,000 fans are expected to attend the game at Raymon James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Every fan will be provided with free PPE kits when they arrive at the stadium. Also, everyone in attendance will be required to wear a face mask.

Still, the CDC warns that gathering in large groups increases the risk of transmitting the virus.

“Attending large gatherings like the Super Bowl increases your risk of getting and spreading Covid-19,” the CDC said.

Previously, Dr. Fauci and other health experts issued warnings advising Americans against traveling for the holidays or gathering in large groups with friends.

