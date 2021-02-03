https://noqreport.com/2021/02/03/dr-jay-lehr-climate-change-is-a-hoax/

Alleged President Joe Biden is pushing the Democrat Party’s pet project The Green New Deal during his first days of office in the White House. According to reports, he’ll continue down this costly and job-killing path throughout the next four years. Why is he pursuing these policies promoted by those claiming Climate Change is going to end the world within the next decade when science actually proves that it’s one giant hoax?

Dr Jay Lehr, the Senior Policy Analyst with the International Climate Science Coalition and former Science Director of The Heartland Institute, explains that the end-game for the big push for Climate Change is not to “end global warming,” but to implement socialism. Shocking, right?

Despite the mainstream media and the Democrat Party pushing extremely hard to implement policies that make our country more “green,” the reality is that the whole claim is a sham. As we’ve previously discussed with guests like Dr Cal Beisner, the science simply does not support the idea that we are facing unprecedented man-made climate change. Rather, we are dealing with natural changes in the global temperature that have been occurring since the beginning of time.

What we must remember, however, is that each of the policies implemented by the Democrat Party to combat climate change does nothing but centralize power for Big Government and Big Corporations. This is making it even more difficult for small businesses to survive, making us completely dependent upon the elites who control our nation and the world.

The key to fighting this propaganda war is with the truth, which is why it is so important to listen to actual scientists like Dr Jay Lehr as he explains the true science behind the claims.

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

Follow NOQ Report on



The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

