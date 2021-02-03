https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/durbin-impeachment-trump-capitol/2021/02/03/id/1008513

Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin Wednesday said that even with reports that the White House does not want a prolonged impeachment trial against former President Donald Trump, he wants to make a “clear record for history” about what had occurred during the riot at the Capitol.

“To think that 40% of Trump’s followers still believe that it wasn’t his followers that stormed the capitol, that it was a left-wing organization, 40% of them still believe that madness, I want to make a clear record for history for the people of this country as to what did occur,” the Illinois Democrat said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

He added that he and other senators aren’t only jurors, but they are eyewitnesses to what happened at the Capitol, so there are some things that don’t need to be proven to them.

“We saw it,” said Durbin. “We ran from it, to escape with our lives. We know what happened to valiant heroes like all the other policemen, over 140 of them who were injured by this insurrectionist mob.”

He added that with Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who has been lain in honor over the past two days at the Capitol after having died from injuries sustained in the riot, it makes revealing the truth about the incidents even more important

Meanwhile, Durbin addressed the continuing rollout of the coronavirus vaccine, noting that there is a lot of credit due to scientists, researchers, and more for getting the vaccine ready for public distribution. However, he said, the Trump administration “took their usual course, as they have throughout this pandemic, and said to the states and the governors to ‘do your best now.'”

“We aren’t anywhere near where we have to be as a nation,” Durbin said. “We’ve got to get Americans to stand up and roll up their sleeves and to make sure that this vaccine is being administered across the nation.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

