(THE COLLEGE FIX) — Evergreen State College, one of the most “woke” campuses in the nation, continues to live up to its name.

Despite plummeting enrollment and budget woes, the Washington-based college manages to maintain an office called the “Office of Spirituality & Meaning Making.”

The person who runs that office — who makes about $53,000 annually plus benefits — now offers daily tarot card readings on the student activities Instagram page.

