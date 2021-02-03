https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/jeff-bezos-step-ceoamazon-executive-made-decision-shut-parler-will-replace/

Amazon’s Jeff Bezos announced that he will be stepping down and Amazon Web Services (AWS) CEO Andy Jassy — who was ultimately responsible for banning Parler —will take over as CEO.

100 Percent Fed Up reports- Jassy will become the new CEO of Amazon later this year. The incoming CEO is currently the head of AWS, which banned Parler from the internet last month under the guise of having concern for the public’s safety.

Breaking: Jeff Bezos to step down as Amazon CEO in the third quarter. He will become Executive Chair. AWS CEO Andy Jassy will become Amazon’s next chief executive. — Jon Erlichman (@JonErlichman) February 2, 2021

AWS kicked Parler offline earlier this year, claiming that users on the social media platform might “incite violence,” a narrative being used by several far-left big tech companies to justify taking unprecedented action against President Trump and his supporters.

Parler reacted by filing an antitrust lawsuit against Amazon, alleging that the tech giant kicked the social media platform off its web hosting service, not out of concern for the public safety, but rather due to being “motivated by political animus.”

While big tech companies and liberal Democrat lawmakers focus on Parler as the sole platform on which pro-Trump protesters organize, FBI affidavits say otherwise…

Breitbart News reported:

A criminal complaint filed a few weeks ago revealed that a search warrant was issued on a protester’s Facebook account, as mounting evidence suggests that individuals used Facebook to help organize the Capitol Hill protest. The DOJ has filed several charges against protesters who were using Facebook to plan their visit to Washington, DC.

Moreover, John Sullivan, the left-wing activist who was arrested and charged in connection to the Capitol Hill riot, had a Twitter account, and still has a YouTube account, which he used to post videos of the siege — videos in which he can be heard encouraging protesters on Capitol Hill.

WATCH:

“Nothing will stop us….they can try and try and try but the storm is here, and it is descending upon DC in less than 24 hours….dark to light!” wrote Ashli Babbitt on Twitter, one day before she was fatally shot by a police officer inside the Capitol Building.



