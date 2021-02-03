https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/03/fck-off-already-white-people-sickened-blue-checked-lefty-writer-hasnt-forgotten-how-you-enslaved-and-murdered-whole-continents/

Umair Haque writes a lot about economics and capitalism being bad, but there’s so much more to him than that:

What do I do with people? I help them live more fulfilling lives. Why? Because that’s exactly what my improbable, winding way taught me. I’ve been through a lot. And not just survived, or thrived. All that’s beside the real point. Which is that I learned a few things along my improbable way. About what it really means to be fully, truly, searingly alive.

Apparently what it means to be fully, truly, searingly alive includes telling white people to “f*ck off already”:

Whose lives is he fulfilling with tweets like that? Inquiring minds want to know!

That’s an awfully broad brush you are painting with. Do you think that kind of tweet is helpful? — Gabriel Fancher (@AnswerFancher) February 3, 2021

It’s good for scoring wokeness points. Other than that, we’re not really seeing an upside for him.

Look, I implicate myself in all this by the way. I think our civilization is still premised on slavery, of nature and the animals. Don’t think for a moment I’m just engaging in a woke call out to shame you. I’m disgusted by us and I want us to actually change now or else — ❤️ (@umairh) February 3, 2021

Or else what, dude?

Umair’s free to implicate himself as a homicidal enslaver, but he really shouldn’t expect the rest of us to follow his lead.

Damn, I don’t remember doing any of this. pic.twitter.com/YgDTXskbq3 — Free Thoughts (@Independenttho) February 3, 2021

To anyone I’ve murdered or enslaved my bad I’m sorry, happy now? https://t.co/5MayP4O6Zv — Dr. Ricardo Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) February 3, 2021

I have never enslaved anybody, but feel free to continue mindlessly screeching into the void like it will accomplish something. — anomalous invictus (@in_veritas_lux) February 3, 2021

