Umair Haque writes a lot about economics and capitalism being bad, but there’s so much more to him than that:

What do I do with people? I help them live more fulfilling lives. Why? Because that’s exactly what my improbable, winding way taught me. I’ve been through a lot. And not just survived, or thrived. All that’s beside the real point. Which is that I learned a few things along my improbable way. About what it really means to be fully, truly, searingly alive.

Apparently what it means to be fully, truly, searingly alive includes telling white people to “f*ck off already”:

Whose lives is he fulfilling with tweets like that? Inquiring minds want to know!

It’s good for scoring wokeness points. Other than that, we’re not really seeing an upside for him.

Or else what, dude?

Umair’s free to implicate himself as a homicidal enslaver, but he really shouldn’t expect the rest of us to follow his lead.

